City of Santa Barbara and BCycle Reach 2 Million Miles

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – February 27, 2025

The City of Santa Barbara’s Sustainability & Resilience Department is excited to announce that on February 15, 2025, our Bicycle Share Pilot Program hit a tremendous milestone and surpassed two million miles ridden on BCycle bike share bikes!

The bike share Program launched in January 2021, and over the last four years the bike share network and system ridership have continued to grow. With a fleet of 264 pedal-assist electric bikes located at 88 stations throughout the City, BCycle continues to deliver a sustainable transportation option for Santa Barbara that helps reduce vehicle traffic and parking demands and provides easy access to key destinations. Bike share is great for those trips that are too far to walk but too close to drive, and offers users an affordable, safe, and accessible option without many of the barriers to personal e-bike ownership.

“Reaching 2 million miles ridden is an exciting milestone for both the bike share program and our City,” said Sam Furtner, Mobility Coordinator in the City’s Energy & Climate Division. “Every mile ridden not only contributes to reducing traffic and carbon emissions, but also promotes a healthier, more active lifestyle for our community.”

“The BCycle Santa Barbara team is thrilled to celebrate this achievement, a testament to the growing enthusiasm for sustainable transportation,” added Jo-Anne Burgess, Operations Manager at BCycle. “We are proud to continue this partnership with the City by making eco-friendly, convenient alternative travel available to our community, and look forward to expanding this program to serve even more of Santa Barbara.”

In celebration of this achievement, BCycle is offering free 30-minute single ride passes on Saturday March 1. Download the BCycle app and choose single 30-minute ride when checking out a bike.

For more information on BCycle in Santa Barbara, visit SantaBarbara.BCycle.com. To learn more about e-bike safety, please visit SantaBarbaraCA.gov/EBikeSafety.