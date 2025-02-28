City Code Enforcement Staff Addressing Non-Permitted Vendors

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

LOMPOC, CA, Feb. 28 – Lompoc code enforcement officials are currently conducting outreach to food trucks, cart vendors, flower vendors and other mobile sellers on obtaining the proper permits and licenses to legally operate in Lompoc. The initiative aims to inform both vendors and consumers about the benefits of legal compliance.

Purchasing from unlicensed food vendors can pose public health risks due to unsanitary conditions and lack of proper food safety measures such as hand-washing stations and access to restrooms. The public is urged to support only brick and mortar businesses and licensed mobile vendors. Members of the public are encouraged to report violations at: https://www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/economic-community-development/code-enforcement/citizen-concern-form#!/

Further questions can be directed to the Building department at (805) 875-8220.

City of Lompoc

The City of Lompoc was founded as a town in 1874 and incorporated as a city on August 13, 1888. Prior to the City’s establishment, the building of La Purisima Mission in 1787 marked the earliest European settlement in the Lompoc Valley. Growth in the Lompoc Valley was sparked by the 1901 completion of the coastal railroad between San Francisco and Los Angeles, which included the extension of a spur into Lompoc. The Lompoc Valley is home to Vandenberg Space Force Base, the first missile base of the United States Air Force. Today, the City of Lompoc is a travel destination known for its downtown mural program, local wines and acclaimed cuisine, historic landmarks, parks and nearby beaches. For more information, visit: http://www.cityoflompoc.com/