Dart Coffee Company, a favorite local coffee shop since it hit the Santa Barbara scene in 2018, is brewing up success, thanks to its organic roasts, passionate founders, connected community, and the guidance of strategic partners.

David Dart and Erica Carter, founders of Dart Coffee Company, were not in the coffee business initially but rather working successfully as a dentist and artist, respectively. Their scientific and creative skills blended well as they transitioned to the world of coffee, seeking out small batch, organic beans that they now brew in hours to create a perfect cup of java. When they decided to open Dart’s first location in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone, they independently financed the venture and were greeted quickly with success.

This success spawned the idea to grow and work with partners who could advise them on how to strategically scale. Annette Jorgensen, one of Dr. Dart’s former dental patients and one of American Riviera Bank’s Small Business Administration (SBA) experts, guided them through the SBA 7(a) loan program and helped grow from its original Funk Zone location to multiple venues, including a new site set to open in Carpinteria in 2025. The company’s expansion journey highlights the power of strategic, community-driven banking.

David Dart reflects on his experience as a small business owner, sharing, “Our partnership with American Riviera Bank has been instrumental in our journey. Their support has not only fueled our expansion but also deepened our connection to the community we serve. Together, we’re brewing a brighter future for Dart Coffee Company and our loyal customers.”

Jorgensen, with over 34 years of experience, has been instrumental in helping businesses like Dart Coffee thrive. “My door is always wide open,” says Jorgensen, whose personalized approach ensures local entrepreneurs receive the support and guidance they need. Under her leadership, ARB has become the market leader for SBA 7(a) loans in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, offering flexible financing tailored to the specific needs of small businesses.

The SBA 7(a) loan program that Dart Coffee used is a popular choice for businesses looking for expansion capital, offering longer terms and variable interest rates. ARB also provides SBA 504 loans, ideal for larger projects like real estate purchases or construction projects.

Since 2023, 30% of ARB’s SBA 7(a) loans have been dedicated to business expansions, showcasing the bank’s commitment to helping local businesses grow and thrive in their communities. This increase in expansion funding highlights a broader trend in the region, where local entrepreneurs are increasingly turning to SBA loans to fuel their growth. With access to flexible, tailored financing solutions like the SBA 7(a) and 504 loan programs, businesses like Dart Coffee are able to scale sustainably, invest in new opportunities, and create lasting economic impact within their communities.

Dart Coffee’s expansion story is a testament to the importance of local partnerships. With ARB’s expertise and Jorgensen’s hands-on support, this local coffee company is thriving—one cup at a time.