Detectives Arrests Suspect in Possession of 180 Grams of Heroin

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Lompoc, Calif. – Detectives from the Compliance Response Team (CRT) arrested a Lompoc man found in possession of a large quantity of heroin. On Tuesday, February 25, 2025, CRT Detectives conducted a compliance check at the residence of 41-year-old Miguel Garcia in the 300-block of L Street in Lompoc. During that contact, deputies found Garcia in possession of 180 grams of heroin. Garcia was arrested and booked at the Northern Branch Jail for possession of narcotics for sales (felony) as well as a violation of Post-Release Community Supervision. He is being held without bail.

The CRT is funded by State Assembly Bill 109 money distributed through the Community Corrections Partnership, a committee of various county law enforcement and judicial representatives. CRT consists of Sheriff Deputies and Probation Officers and was created after the State’s Prison Re-alignment program, wherein supervision of certain offenders was shifted from state supervision to county supervision. The CRT was formed to ensure community safety by conducting routine monitoring of these realigned high-risk individuals. The CRT’s responsibilities include carrying out compliance checks on realigned clients, providing support, and apprehending wanted individuals. The CRT uses a balanced approach in which they prioritize community safety while also considering the needs of clients by offering services such as transportation to the local probation offices, sobering centers, and residential treatment programs. Further, as needed, the CRT conducts extraditions for clients who are arrested in other states.