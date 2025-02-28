Ellwood Mesa Sperling Preserve Celebrates 20 Years Join the Volunteer Effort!

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, February 27, 2025 – The Ellwood Mesa Sperling Preserve celebrates a significant milestone this year—its 20th anniversary! This is a time to honor the community members who came together to protect Ellwood Mesa and ensure its preservation for future generations. To celebrate, we invite the community to reconnect with this beloved open space and take an active role in its care. Join us for a series of Volunteer Service Days led by the Bucket Brigade, where our community can help restore trails, support habitat conservation, and shape the future of Ellwood Mesa through hands-on stewardship.

This is also your chance to help the western monarch butterfly, whose populations have declined so drastically that they are likely to be listed as a threatened species under the federal Endangered Species Act. The City of Goleta’s Monarch Butterfly Habitat Management Plan proactively identifies actions to restore and protect our iconic monarch butterfly, and you can help bring that vision to life. Spend a day outdoors, meet great people in your community, and make a real difference for the monarchs and the beautiful landscape of Ellwood Mesa.

Volunteer days begin this Saturday, March 1. This is a fantastic opportunity for community members to contribute to the care and enhancement of Ellwood while enjoying a day of teamwork and civic pride. Whether you’re a longtime resident or new to our community, your hands and hearts are welcome. No experience necessary. Sign up to volunteer with Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade here.

Later this spring, join us in celebrating the Ellwood Mesa Sperling Preserve’s 20th Anniversary with a special community event on May 17, co-sponsored by the City of Goleta. This exciting day will bring together neighbors, nature lovers, and longtime stewards of Ellwood Mesa to honor its past and shape its future.

The celebration kicks off at 11:00 a.m. with a special honoring ceremony recognizing the dedicated individuals who helped save Ellwood from development. From 12:00–4:00 p.m. enjoy a variety of activities, including guided nature walks, a scenic fun run, a bike ride, a guided bird walk, and kid-friendly activities — all set against the breathtaking backdrop of Ellwood Mesa’s coastal bluffs.

Stay tuned for more details on the 20th Anniversary—it’s free! RSVP to let us know you are coming at ellwoodfriends.org.

Whether you’re reconnecting with this cherished open space or experiencing it for the first time, there’s something for everyone.

Sign up today and join us in celebrating Ellwood’s legacy and bright future. Let’s work together to keep Ellwood vibrant and thriving for many years to come.