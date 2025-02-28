Entertainment Announced for Goleta’s Community State of the City

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Dos Pueblos High School Jazz Band performing at the 2024 Goleta Community State of the City | Credit: Courtesy

GOLETA, CA, February 27, 2025 – Details are being finalized for Goleta’s biggest night of the year. We hope you will put it on your calendar NOW and join us on Tuesday, April 8, for the Goleta Community State of the City at the Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue) from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. We are pleased to announce that the Dos Pueblos High School Jazz Band and musician Andrew Manos will be returning to perform at the event. The Jazz Band will be in the gazebo in front of the Goleta Community Center starting at 4:30 p.m. to play for you as you arrive and before the event starts. Andrew Manos will sing and play the keyboard during the mingling portion of the evening and as part of the main program. We are also thrilled to announce that Teen Star Finalist and Goleta resident Tyler McCutchen will be performing to kick off the main program which begins at 6:00 p.m.

Tyler is a senior at Dos Pueblos High School and a member of the DP Jazz Choir. He can’t wait to play for you at Goleta’s signature event. He said, “Thank you Mayor Perotte for inviting me to play at the Goleta Community State of the City. I’m super excited to share my art and I feel grateful to be given this opportunity.”

There are many reasons why Goleta’s Community State of the City is a must attend event. If you love Goleta, here is your chance to learn about our achievements, challenges and have your questions answered in the popular Q&A session at the end of the event. Simultaneous Spanish interpretation will be available and light refreshments provided. Watch this video invite with Mayor Paula Perotte or this invite in Spanish with Councilmember Luz Reyes-Martin (District 2).

The schedule for the evening includes:

4:30 – 5:30 p.m. – Dos Pueblos High School Jazz Band performs in the gazebo outside of the Goleta Community Center.



– Dos Pueblos High School Jazz Band performs in the gazebo outside of the Goleta Community Center. 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. – Come check out our City information tables to learn about current and upcoming projects and programs. Mingle informally with the Goleta City Council, stakeholders, City staff, and fellow Goletans. Submit a question to be answered during the Q&A portion of the program, take photos, and enjoy light refreshments.



– Come check out our City information tables to learn about current and upcoming projects and programs. Mingle informally with the Goleta City Council, stakeholders, City staff, and fellow Goletans. Submit a question to be answered during the Q&A portion of the program, take photos, and enjoy light refreshments. Program begins promptly at 6:00 p.m. : Teen Star Finalist Tyler McCutchen performs Mayor Perotte gives the 2025 State of the City Address City Manager Robert Nisbet provides an update on the City’s Finances Q&A session with Mayor Perotte and Department Directors – come with questions!

:

Additional parking at the Goleta Community Center is available behind the building if there are no spots remaining in the front and side parking areas.

We hope you can join us for this important City event. Bring your family and friends!