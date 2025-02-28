Highway 154 Baseline/Edison Roundabout Near Los Olivos to Partially Open

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Photo of partially completed Baseline/Edison Roundabout on Highway 154. | Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – The Hwy. 154 roundabout project at the intersection of Baseline Avenue/Edison Street near Los Olivos will partially open on Friday, Feb. 28 at 2 pm.

Travelers headed northbound will be able to use a portion of the new roundabout while southbound travelers will continue using the current alignment.

In addition, the west side of the intersection of Baseline/Edison will remain closed while the area east of this intersection will be open to travelers with a restricted flow.

The roundabout will remain partially closed until all remaining work has been completed.

Businesses are open and accessible along Baseline Avenue/Edison Street during construction. Message and directional signs are in place to alert the traveling public of detours.

Available detours:

Travelers heading east of Edison/Baseline Avenue may use East Roblar Avenue.

Travelers heading west of Edison/Baseline Avenue from north of the original intersection may use West Roblar Avenue to Refugio Road to Baseline Avenue.

Travelers heading west of Edison/Baseline Avenue may use State Route 246 to Edison Street, south of the original intersection.

This project also includes the installation of curb ramps, rumble strips and a lighting system.

The contractor for this $8.7 million project is Granite Construction Company of Santa Maria, CA. This roundabout project is expected to be complete in Spring 2025.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: @Caltrans_D5.

