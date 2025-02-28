Lompoc Valley Chamber Announces State of the City Luncheon

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

LOMPOC, CA, February 27, 2025 – The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with The City of Lompoc, is pleased to invite the public to the annual State of the City luncheon. This event will take place on Thursday, April 24th at the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center, located at 1120 W. Ocean Avenue.

City Manager Dean Albro will give the presentation, offering insights into the current state of the city. City Staff will highlight key events from the past year and provide a glimpse into the future of the Lompoc Valley.

The luncheon will be catered by Chef Vilay from Savory & Sweet Eats. Check-in and lunch will begin at 11:30AM and the program beginning at 12:00PM. Cost for the luncheon is $25 for Chamber Members and $35 for Non-Members. Deadline to register is Friday, April 11th.

Registration is available online at www.lompoc.com under Events Calendar. The State of the City will also be recorded by TAP TV and available for viewing online on the City of Lompoc’s website following the event.

For more information on this event please contact the Lompoc Valley Chamber at (805)736-4567 x221.