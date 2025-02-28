Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

The City of Santa Barbara has begun a series of paving projects to repair local streets and enhance transportation infrastructure. The projects are expected to last through the end of March. Hours are subject to change due to weather conditions or any complications that may arise during the paving process. During this time, access to driveways will be restricted. Impacted areas will be posted with no parking signs. Expect temporary road closures, detours, and traffic delays throughout the city as multiple projects occur concurrently. The City appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation as it works to improve local streets.

During paving operations, streets will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Streets that are being paved overnight will be closed from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. Additional location-specific notifications will also be provided to businesses and residents.

Below is the detailed paving schedule. Refer to the attached map for further information.

· State Street – Las Positas Road to Constance Avenue and Connecting Side Streets (Area A)

February 24 to 28: Streets connecting to State Street (orange)

March 3 to 11: Las Positas Road to East Constance Avenue (red)

March 12 to 13 (night work): Intersection of State Street and Las Positas Road (brown)

Garden & Olive Streets (Area B)

February 24to 25: Garden Street from East Los Olivos to East Islay Streets (purple)

February 26: Olive Street from Anapamu to Sola Streets (purple)

Haley Street & Anacapa Street (Area C)

February 27 to March 6

Haley Street from Bath Street to Garden Street (light blue)

Anacapa Street from Haley Street to Cota Street (light blue)

Mid-March night work:

Haley Street from Garden Street to Salsipuedes Street (dark blue)

Anacapa Street from Cota Street to Haley Street

Intersection of Anacapa & Gutierrez Streets

Cabrillo/Los Patos Roundabout (Area D)

March 17 to 20: Cabrillo Roundabout night work

San Andres & Canon Perdido Streets (Area E)

March 24 to 25

San Andres Street from Carrillo Street to Canon Perdido Street (green)

Canon Perdido Street from San Andres Street to Marilla Avenue (green)

These projects are primarily funded through local Measure C tax dollars. For more information, visit SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Streets.