Santa Barbara Rescue Mission Celebrates Over 1,000 Lives Transformed at Upcoming Graduation Ceremony

SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is proud to celebrate another milestone in its long-standing commitment to restoring lives and breaking the cycle of addiction and homelessness. On Saturday, March 1, 2025, at 5:00 PM, the community will come together at Santa Barbara Community Church (1002 Cieneguitas Road, Santa Barbara) to honor the latest graduates of the 12-month Residential Treatment Program, bringing the total number of transformed lives to well over 1,000 graduates.

For more than 25 years, the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission’s faith-based residential treatment program has been a lifeline for men and women battling substance abuse and homelessness. The program has twice the national average in long-term recovery success, with more than 56% ofgraduates maintaining sobriety for five years or more.

“Each graduate represents a story of resilience, courage, and transformation,” said Rolf Geyling,President of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission. “These men and women have worked hard to rebuild their lives, and we are honored to celebrate their incredible achievements withthem.”

The evening will feature powerful testimonies from graduates, heartfelt reflections from program leaders, and a reception where family, friends, and community supporters can celebrate the accomplishments of those completing the program.

The public is warmly invited to join this inspiring event and witness firsthand the profound impact of hope, healing, and renewal in the lives of our graduates.

Santa Barbara Rescue Mission

This 501(c)(3) organization has served the county and city of Santa Barbara for 60 years, providing emergency services and long-term recovery for the homeless and addicted. It is the only emergency shelter that is open 365 nights of the year from Santa Maria to Ventura. The Mission annually provides over 100,000 meals and more than 45,000 safe nights of shelter for individuals with no place to turn. The Mission’s 12-month Residential Treatment Program aims to bring individuals from decades of addiction, institutionalization, and homelessness back to sobriety, health, and wholeness. Certification through the California Department of Alcohol and Drug Programs ensures that participants receive the highest standard of treatment in a non-medical facility. The Mission receives no government funding.