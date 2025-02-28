SBCC Science Discovery Day on March 8 Promises Hands-on Learning Fun for All

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (Feb. 27, 2025) — Community members of all ages will have the chance to do everything from star-gaze to pet live lizards at Santa Barbara City College’s Science Discovery Day, Saturday, March 8, from 1-4 p.m. on SBCC’s East Cliff Campus.



Presented by the SBCC STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Transfer Program, Science Discovery Day is a FREE family event, created by SBCC students and faculty to showcase the wonders of the world, with interactive displays and hands-on activities for the whole family.



The geology department has constructed a huge sandbox where children, parents and grandparents can create a landscape, carve out rivers and move mountains. Telescopes will be set up so stargazers can see sun spots and other phenomena, while learning what they are and why.



In addition, visitors can meet a host of creatures while wandering through biology classrooms, and from there walk over to the chemistry lab to conduct fun experiments. Math students will teach visitors how to recognize patterns in order to make predictions.



The High-tech Industry Pavilion — featured in the Cafeteria from 1-3 p.m. with hands-on demonstrations from local high-tech companies — is also a big draw, connecting local industry to members of the community, young and old.



“The purpose of Science Discovery Day is to let people experience science, math and technology, not just as courses of serious study but as something fun and fascinating that permeates all aspects of life,” said Virginia Estrella, STEM Transfer Program coordinator.



Event maps are available at the welcome desk in front of the campus bookstore.

_____________

EVENT DETAILS

SBCC Science Discovery Day

Saturday, March 8, 1-4 p.m.

Santa Barbara City College East Cliff Campus

• Pick up event map at the front of the Campus Store

• Free parking on all East Campus lots



MEMBERS OF THE MEDIA:

Interviews with event administrators can be arranged via the contact information below.

Virginia Estrella

MESA Director/STP Coordinator

MESA and STEM Transfer Program

vestrella@pipeline.sbcc.edu

Direct Line: 805-730-4792

About SBCC

Established in 1909, Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) is one of the oldest community colleges in California. The district consists of SBCC’s main campus on Santa Barbara’s beachfront coast, two separate campuses for its School of Extended Learning programs, as well as a Cosmetology school. The college offers a range of associate degree, certificate and transfer programs and is recognized by the Department of Education as an official Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI).