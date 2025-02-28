Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Receives Over 3,000 Applications from Local Students

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has received 3,299 applications for financial assistance during the 2025-26 academic year. The applications are currently under review, and awardees will be announced in April and May. Last year the Scholarship Foundation awarded more than $7.1 million to 1,787 students throughout Santa Barbara County.

“The high number of applications received this year demonstrates students’ strong commitment to pursuing postsecondary education, and we are proud to support them on their journey,” said Foundation President and CEO Melinda Cabrera. “By providing scholarships, we’re not just funding education; we’re empowering future leaders, teachers, healthcare workers, and innovators who will shape our community for years to come. Investing in students today means strengthening our community tomorrow.”

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara provides scholarships to Santa Barbara County students pursuing undergraduate, graduate, or vocational studies. For more information, call 805-687-6065 or visit www.sbscholarship.org.

“Our advocacy is only as strong as the support we receive from our community. We invite you to join us in this important mission. Every dollar donated to the Scholarship Foundation directly supports local students in their pursuit of a brighter future,” said Ms. Cabrera.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded in excess of $150 million to some 62,000 county students since its founding in 1962. A nonprofit organization, the Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services. For additional information, visit www.sbscholarship.org.