Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – 27 Feb 2025 – Seasonal restrictions will be in place for Surf Beach and Ocean Park beginning Saturday, March 1, as part of the annual program to protect the Western snowy plover and its nesting habitat.

Under the Endangered Species Act, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Biological Opinion requires Space Delta 30’s Commander to enforce restrictions on all Vandenberg beaches annually, March 1 through September 30, to protect the federally listed threatened Western snowy plover (https://ecos.fws.gov/ecp/species/8035) and its nesting habitat.

“During plover season, the general public can still have access to over half a mile of Surf Beach but must be careful to avoid the designated restricted areas,” said Lt. Col. Seth Poulsen, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron commander. “Our goal is to maximize beach access for the local community, while still adhering to environmental requirements and safety measures. With a little effort, we can all continue to enjoy our beautiful coastline and still share the beach with our snowy plover neighbors.”

Violation tracking is required on Vandenberg’s beaches per the terms and conditions of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Biological Opinion. Entry into posted restricted beach areas counts as a violation and violators can be fined up to $5,000 in federal court. Violators of the Endangered Species Act (e.g. crushing eggs or chicks) can face fines up to $50,000 in federal court and imprisonment for up to one year. High numbers of violations could lead to future beach closures.

“Violations will be counted, however Vandenberg is committed to keeping sections of Surf Beach open to allow the public to enjoy,” said Tiffany Whitsitt-Odell, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron wildlife biologist. “A trail is available for all to enjoy between Surf Beach and Ocean Park east of the restricted nesting area. Leashed dogs can be taken on that trail, but they are not allowed within the open section of Surf Beach during the plover nesting season.”

Beach rules during the plover nesting season include the prohibition of dogs, horses and kite flying. To ensure continued access to these beaches, we ask that the community please take care of our beaches and abide by the requirements, so we can maintain recreational access for everyone. Read and follow the rules on the posted signs to avoid violations and beach closure.

Open hours at Surf Beach are from sunrise to sunset daily with beach access via Surf Beach Station. Santa Barbara County’s Ocean Park is open during those same hours. There is no direct access to the beach or to the mouth of the Santa Ynez River via Ocean Park. Ocean Park visitors are welcome to take the trail east of the closed area to access Surf Station/Surf Beach.