When I was pretty young I got to go to summer camp for a spell

It was plenty of fun and if you were lucky you could tell

Things about yourself and I’ll give you a for instance

A contest they set up called The Underwater Swim For Distance

There were plenty of guys who were faster and stronger

But unknown to anyone I could swim longer

Than all the other campers could see

And no one was more surprised at that than me.

I stroked and stroked through that cold, dark lake

Swam without direction because I couldn’t see straight

A line like an arrow would have been the preferred course

There was nothing to guide me though and it was easy to get lost.

Sometimes I’d surface up in the middle of the lake

I had gone way outside their lights and buoys

where voices turned to shapes

They told me not to be afraid

They had brought me out here

Neither too early nor too late

This distance was always measured

And out here was to be my fate.