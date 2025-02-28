William Banning Joins the Santa Barbara Education Foundation Board of Directors

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, February 25, 2025—The Santa Barbara Education Foundation (SBEF) is pleased to announce that William “Bill” Banning has joined its Board of Directors as a Santa Barbara Unified School District Representative.

With 40 years of experience in public education, Banning has a deep understanding of educational leadership and a lifelong commitment to student success. Before becoming the Goleta Union School District Superintendent in 2012, he worked as a Principal and Assistant Superintendent at two other school districts. Even after retiring in 2017, Banning continued to dedicate his time to education as a member of the Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Education.

Banning holds a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration and Organizational Management and has devoted his career to improving public education. His Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education strengthens his connection to Santa Barbara’s students. He also works as an educational leadership consultant, guiding and supporting the next generation of educational leaders.

Outside of his work in education, Banning has a passion for photography and is an active member of the Channel City Camera Club, having served as its president for five years.

“Public education is the foundation of a strong and equitable society,” Banning shared. “It ensures that every child, regardless of background, has access to opportunity, knowledge, and the tools to succeed. Public schools are not just centers of learning—they are the heart of our community, shaping the future through quality education, critical thinking, and civic engagement.”

Founded in 1985, the Santa Barbara Education Foundation promotes private support of Santa Barbara’s public education system, serving nearly 12,000 students in 21 schools. For more information, visit santabarbaraeducation.org.