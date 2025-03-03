4,000 Pounds of Trout Released into Cachuma Lake

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The County of Santa Barbara has welcomed another 4,000 pounds of rainbow trout into Cachuma Lake. The release was done this week in cooperation with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and marks the third batch of trout added to the lake this stocking season, in total more than 16,000 pounds of trout are added during the stocking season.

The fish range in size from half pound “catchables” to eight-pound trophies and come from Mt. Lassen Trout Farms, Inc., located in Paynes Creek, California.

Cachuma Lake Recreation Area is a full-service campground offering year-round cabin, yurt, RV and tent camping, recreational activities, nature programs for all ages and of course, fishing!

In addition to rainbow trout, large and small mouth bass, crappie, carp, catfish, blue gill and red-eared sunfish are ready to bite. Speaking of a bite, Hook’d Bar and Grill located at the Marina, offers delicious food daily and live music on weekends. Cachuma Lake Marina and Boat Rentals has everything an angler needs available for rent or purchase at the Bait and Tackle store, which offers pontoons, outboards and kayak rentals, as well as one-day and annual fishing licenses.

Please note that due to the 30-day Quagga restrictions, boats must be inspected and tagged by Cachuma Lake staff at least 30 days prior to visiting. Kayaks, canoes, and simple boats are eligible for same-day launch. For more information, please visit Boating & Vessel Requirements | Santa Barbara County, CA – Official Website (countyofsb.org).

Visitors of Cachuma Lake Recreational Area can also enjoy other park amenities including guided nature walks, Junior Rangers, disc golf, beautiful hiking trails and more. Please note at this time the Guided Cruises are on hold until further notice .

For camping reservations and more information, go to Parks | Santa Barbara County, CA – Official Website (countyofsb.org).