The House of Representatives has passed Trump’s budget on a straight party line vote of 217-215, ordering $2 trillion in spending cuts. This will affect, almost exclusively, the poor and middle class. These include cuts to Medicaid and food stamps.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee has been given the task of finding $880 billion in cuts. An amount this large can only come from savaging Medicaid, and every member of Congress knows it. The result will be nearly 80 million Americans losing their health coverage. The House Agriculture Committee has been given the task of finding $230 billion in cuts. This will come from eliminating the food stamp program, which helps feed 42 million Americans annually.

On the other hand, there are $4.8 trillion in tax cuts for billionaires (Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, etc.) and large corporations. These “fiscally conservative” Rethuglicans are willing to give the shaft to the poor and middle class while adding another $2.8 trillion to the deficit in a shameless capitulation to their Dear Leader, Donald Trump. If this is what you voted for because you thought Trump would only target undocumented immigrants, the LGBTQ community, the free press, democracy at home, and our allies abroad, you are all in for a rude awakening. Buckle up!