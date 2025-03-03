Ensemble Theatre Company in Association with J. Todd Harris Announce Final Casting for the World Premiere of ‘Parents in Chains’

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

March 3, 2025…Santa Barbara, CA…Ensemble Theatre Company in association with J. Todd Harris (Heathers The Musical, The Kids Are All Right) announce final casting for an add-on production to its season, the world premiere of a new comedy, PARENTS IN CHAINS, written by Emmy and Peabody award-winner Jay Martel and directed by Andy Fickman (Heathers The Musical, Reefer Madness). Joining the previously announced John Ross Bowie. Melora Hardin, Sharon Lawrence, Joshua Mailina, Jane Lynch, Thomas Sadoski, Gina Torres and Matt Walsh will be (at select performances): Jorja Fox (“ER,” “CSI”), Pete Gardner (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Our Flag Means Death”), Ron Huebel (“Childrens Hospital,” “Goosebumps”), Gildart Jackson (“Charmed,” “Providence”), Loni Love (Host of “The Real Daytime,” Binged to Death) and James Urbaniak (Oppenheimer, The Fabelmans). PARENTS IN CHAINS will open on Wednesday, March 12 and perform through Sunday, March 30 at the New Vic Theatre, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

In PARENTS IN CHAINS, six L.A. parents exchange texts as their 17-year-old daughters drive home from a weekend in San Francisco during the approach of a hurricane. The trip and the inclement weather bring out both the best and the worst in the parents as they confront, as a group, as couples, and as individuals, what it means to let go of their kids. By turns viciously comic and poignant, PARENTS IN CHAINS is a valentine to the most difficult, most failure-prone job in the world…parenting. “

We are beyond thrilled to welcome this incredible roster of talent to Parents in Chains,” said Scott DeVine, executive artistic director of Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara. “Having so many illustrious icons of stage, film and television in all three weeks of the production brings an extraordinary energy to this world premiere. Their collective comedic timing, dramatic depth, and undeniable stage presence will make each performance a unique and unforgettable experience. Santa Barbara audiences are in for a rare theatrical treat.”

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM

ANDY FICKMAN (Director) is an award-winning director, writer and producer, whose work spans across film, television, theater and digital. Fickman recently helmed the pilot for “The Wizards of Waverly Place”reboot for Disney+. The pilot reunites the original stars of the series, Selena Gomez and David Henrie. The launch of the series scored a record premiere viewership on Disney+. Fickman continues to direct and executive produce multiple episodes. Fickman recently directed the developmental workshop of Parents In Chains, a play written by Emmy-award winning writer Jay Martel. The Los Angeles workshop sold out, and starred Jason Alexander, Kristen Bell, Jackie Tohn, Yvette Nicole Brown, Tom Everett Scott, and Gary Anthony Williams. In conjunction with Village Roadshow and BKL, Fickman recently directed and produced the stage capture of his award-winning show, Heathers the Musical, which became an instant hit on Roku. The show recently wrapped its 3rd time selling out the West End at the SoHo Place Theatre in London, as well as its 3rd sell-out UK/Ireland tour. This follows a record-breaking, sell-out run at The Other Palace in London, where it won multiple awards, including a win for WhatsOnStage’s Best New Musical. Prior to that, the show had two successful West End runs at the Theatre Royal Haymarket. Before its transfer to London, the show had a successful New York run at New World Stages, where it was nominated for multiple Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Lortel awards. The show first started in Los Angeles to sold-out, standing-room-only audiences. Fickman is soon to launch the much-anticipated World Premiere of 13 Going On 30 The Musical in the UK. This will be followed by the UK Premiere of Freaky Friday The Musical. Fickman’s latest feature film is the indie horror film Don’t Turn Out the Lights. The film, which was inspired by true events and recently debuted at ScreamFest UK. It then found a home on Hulu where it became a Top Ten hit. Additionally, Fickman directed Buzzfeed’s romantic dramedy “One True Loves,”based on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid. The film stars Phillipa Soo, Simu Liu and Luke Bracey. Fickman’s previous credits include the hit family comedy Christmas Again for Disney+ and Disney Channel. Prior to that, he directed and executive produced all episodes of “The Crew” for Netflix, starring Kevin James, Freddie Stroma and Sarah Stiles. Previously, he directed and executive produced Kevin James’ Netflix stand-up comedy special “Never Don’t Give Up”and directed Netflix’s No Good Nick, starring Melissa Joan Hart and Sean Astin. Prior to that, he directed the hit family film Playing with Fire, starring John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo and Judy Greer, for Paramount. Additionally, Fickman directed and executive produced two seasons of “Kevin Can Wait” for Sony TV and CBS, which was nominated for two People’s Choice Awards. Fickman also helmed Sony’s box office hit movie, Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2. The film was nominated for multiple Teen Choice Awards, including Best Comedy. Fickman also directed the smash-hit family comedy Parental Guidance starring Billy Crystal, Bette Midler and Marisa Tomei for Fox/Walden Media, Paramount’s She’s The Man, which won a Teen Choice Award for Best Comedy, and Disney’s hit films The Game Plan and Race to Witch Mountain—both starring The Rock – along with Touchstone’s comedy You Again, starring Kristen Bell, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sigourney Weaver, Kristin Chenoweth, Victor Garber and Betty White.

Fickman was a producer on Sony’s hit film Anaconda as well as Paramount’s Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse. Fickman’s other television directing/producing credits include episodes of Recovery Road, The Odd Couple, Hellcats, Austin and Ally, and Aliens in America, alongside four seasons of the Emmy Award-winning “Liv and Maddie”for Disney Channel. Fickman also directed and produced Reefer Madness: The Musical for Showtime, which premiered at Sundance and went on to win an Emmy Award (with three Emmy nominations), as well as the Premiere Award at the Deauville Film Festival. Prior to that, Fickman also directed the stage versions of Reefer Madness in both Los Angeles and New York, which won him Best Director awards at the Ovation Awards and Drama Critics Awards. Fickman also produced the 25th Anniversary production of Reefer Madness: The Musical, which sold out crowds at the Whitley Theater in Los Angeles. Fickman’s other stage works include the smash hits Jewtopia and Sneaux! which won him Best Director awards from LA Weekly. Early in his career, Fickman co-founded the critically acclaimed Fountainhead Theatre Company. JAY MARTEL (Playwright) has won Emmy, Peabody, Writers Guild of America, and American Comedy awards for his writing. He served as a showrunner, executive producer and writer for the award-winning sketch show “Key & Peele.” He’s fulfilled the same functions on many other TV comedies, including “Alternatino,” “Teachers,” “Halfway Home,” and “Strangers With Candy.” His third novel, The Present, was published last year, and the film version, which he also scripted, starring Greg Kinnear and Isla Fisher, was recently released and is now streaming on Hulu. He’s written numerous other movies, including Get Hard, and is a contributor to The New Yorker, where his humor appears regularly. Jay’s plays have been staged in New York, Los Angeles, and now, Santa Barbara! www.jaymartel.com J. TODD HARRIS (Co-Producer) is the founder and president of Branded Pictures Entertainment based in Los Angeles. He has produced or executive produced over 50 films, including Oscar-nominated Trial of the Chicago 7 and The Kids Are All Right, along with five Sundance entries, including Bottle Shock. For stage, he produced Heathers The Musical and the musical adaptations of Doctor Zhivago and American Psycho for Broadway. He’s currently co-producing Soul Train and Buena Vista Social Club. He is a lead producer on soon-to-be unveiled Phenomenal Woman Maya Angelou and Death at a Funeral. He’s a 25-year member of the Motion Picture Academy and a Broadway League member 2015-2018. He has taught at Chapman University and Syracuse University’s LA campus. He earned his BA and MBA from Stanford University.

ABOUT THE CAST (in alphabetical order):

JOHN ROSS BOWIE is perhaps best known for playing ‘Barry Kripke’ in “The Big Bang Theory” and thelead role of ‘Jimmy Dimeo’ in ABC’s “Speechless.”Other TV credits include “Glee,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Death in Paradise”and several episodes of “CSI,” as well as the role of ‘Scott’ in Series 2 of “Feel Good,”co-written and created by Mae Martin and Joe Hampson. He also appeared in the feature films Jumanji: The Next Level, He’s Just Not That Into You alongside Jennifer Aniston, and Reykjavik with Jeff Daniels and JK Simmons. Theatre credits include Hornbeck in Inherit The Wind at the Pasadena Playhouse, and Vanya in the West Coast Premiere of Life Sucks. He is a regular performer at The Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in LA and New York.

Jorga Fox | Credit: Courtesy

JORJA FOX began her life as an actress on a high school stage in a small coastal town in Florida. Although she performed in the theater in New York City and put up some strange and wonderful plays with a small theater company in Los Angeles, television has been the anchor of her show boat. Some of her highlights are “ER,” “The West Wing,” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.”

Pete Gardner | Credit: Courtesy

Ron Huebel | Credit: Courtesy

PETE GARDNER is best known as the overly friendly boss ‘Darryl Whitefeather on The CW’s critically acclaimed “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.” Pete’s extensive television comedy resume includes most recently two HBO series: Taika Waititi’s “Our Flag Means Death” and “The Gordita Chronicles” as well as guest stars on “Young Rock,” “Liza On Demand,” “Son Of Zorn,” “Masters Of Sex,” “The Brink,” “Robot Chicken,” among many others. On the features side, he can be seen in a large supporting role in Sony Picture’s Harold And The Purple Crayon, opposite Zachary Levi and Lil Rel Howery.

MELORA HARDIN is best known as the iconic ‘Jan Levinson’ on “The Office.” She plays ‘Trudy Monk’ on “Monk” and was nominated for a Primetime Emmy in 2016 for her role as ‘Tammy’ on “Transparent.” Hardin has been singing and dancing since childhood. She has sung in films including Disney’s The Rocketeer” and Tower of Terror and has released three records available on Spotify. Hardin played ‘Fantine’ in the sold-out Hollywood Bowl production of Les Misérables and starred on Broadway as ‘Roxie Hart’ in Chicago. In 2021, she was a semi-finalist in the 30th Season of “Dancing with the Stars.” Last year, she starred opposite Robert Downey Jr. on stage in McNeal at the Lincoln Center Theater in New York. Notable film credits include: Hannah Montana: The Movie,“17 Again, 27 Dresses and Absolute Power. Recent television credits include: “The Bold Type,” “A Million Little Things,” and “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie.” Hardin is also an artist. Her fine art and wallpaper designs can be viewed at www.melora.com.

RON HUEBEL is known for his role on Adult Swim’s award-winning series “Childrens Hospital” for which he earned an Emmy nomination. He can currently be seen in the spinoff series “Medical Police” on Netflix and MAX’s hit comedy “Sex Lives of College Girls” as well as ‘Goosebumps’ on Disney+. He starred in Jill Soloway’s critically acclaimed and award-winning Amazon series “Transparent” and is a regular on FOX’s hit animated series “Bob’s Burgers.” He recently starred in HBO’s “I Know This Much Is True” with Mark Ruffalo. Other credits include the films The Descendants with George Clooney, Baywatch, The House,I Love You Man and Seeking a Friend for the End of the World.

Gildart Jackson | Credit: Courtesy

GILDART JACKSON was ‘Gideon’ on the cult series “Charmed,” ‘Ian Carlyle’ on “The Bold Type,” ‘Jackson Palmer’ on “Providence,” ‘Simon Prentiss’ on “General Hospital” and ‘Giles the Butler’/Host of ABC’s hit series, “Whodunnit?.” Numerous other film and television credits include: “You,”T”he Big Brass Ring,” “Supernatural,” “Stargate: Atlantis,” “Atlas Shrugged,” “Burn Notice,” “The Young and the Restless,” “Feud,” “CSI,” “NCIS: LA,” and he has been on stage in recent productions of The Seagull, My Fair Lady, Private Eyes, and Tempest Redux. Recently as a voice actor he plays ‘Flyseyes’on “Castlevania,” ‘Major Montana Max” on “Hellsing Ultimate,” ‘Alfred Pennyworth’ in the WB videogame “Gotham Knights” and ‘Jack Doyle’ in the new Warren Ellis “Department of Midnight” podcast series. Gildart has also narrated over 400 audiobooks. Favorites include Peter Grainger’s “D.C. Smith” series (13 amazing books and counting…), “The Son” by Jo Nesbø, “You Will Not Have My Hate” by Antoine Leiris and Richard Branson’s autobiography “The Virgin Way.” He has won an Audie, been nominated twice more and received numerous other audiobook awards. During the Covid lockdown, Gildart began “Fireside Reading,” every day at 5pm PST on Instagram @firesidereading he reads live for free and for anyone who likes to join him, please go to www.firesidereading.com.

Sharon Lawrence | Credit: Courtesy

SHARON LAWRENCE is a six-time EMMY nominee and SAG Award winner, has been a staple on your favorite television shows for the past 30 years-from the 1990’s as soulful Sylvia on “NYPD Blue” to 2024, as the mischievous Missy in Western series “Joe Pickett” based on the bestseller novel on Paramount +. You may know her other recent series regular roles on Showtime as Louise “On Becoming A God In Central Florida” opposite Kirsten Dunst and on AppleTV as an elusive librarian in “Home Before Dark.” Many recurring roles include a schemer in “Rebel” with Katey Sagal, a serial killer in “Criminal Minds,” Fiona’s acerbic boss on Showtime’s “Shameless,” Sam Elliott’s easy going love interest in “The Ranch” for Netflix, and a complicated mother in the critically acclaimed series “Queen Sugar” produced by Ava Duvernay and an even MORE complicated mother – a retired barrel racer turned crime boss on the hit Western reboot, “Walker.” From the soapy sexy Laura Van Kirk in CW’s “Dynasty” to arguing before the Supreme Court in the unforgettable crossover episode of “How To Get Away With Murder” and “Scandal,” whether a warm lover for Sir Patrick Stewart in “Blunt Talk,” or a worn out mother opposite Sir Anthony Hopkins in “Solace,” versatility is Sharon’s specialty. She has headlined her own comedy series “Fired Up” produced by Kelsey Grammar for NBC and starred in “Ladies Man” starring Alfred Molina and Betty White for CBS.

Sharon originated the role of ‘Katharine Graham’ in the one woman play The Shot that has played to sold out houses over the past two years. It tells the story of the first female publisher of a major American newspaper and the lesser-known details of her personal life and difficult marriage. New Jersey Stage called it a “stunning theatrical experience” and a “superb performance”. Her ‘master class” performance (The Berkshire Edge) won her Best Performance at the United Solo Festival in New York in 2022.

Additionally, the show won Best Production and Audience Favorite. She continues to be recognized from her multiple Emmy nominated and SAG Award winning role of ADA ‘Sylvia Costas’ in the groundbreaking “NYPD Blue” and as Izzy’s tender but ditsy mother on “Grey’s Anatomy” (for which she earned her fourth Emmy nod). Her fifth Emmy nomination came in 2021 as Lead Actress in a Digital Series for “The Gaze,” and her sixth for the “Punky Brewster” reboot on Peacock TV.

Loni Love | Credit: Courtesy

LONI LOVE is a two-time EMMY, two-time NAACP Image & three-time Gracie Award-winning host, comedian, actress, author, and philanthropist. She has performed comedy all over the world and loves to make people laugh. Loni is one of the co-hosts of the GRACIE Award-winning weekend radio show “Café Mocha.” The show is broadcast on over 45 stations including SiriusXM Channel 141. She currently is a correspondent for the Live from E! Red Carpet shows as well as a touring comedian on tour with Martin Lawrence, Dave Koz and her own self-titled “Time To Laugh” Tour. From 2015-2022, she was the cohost for the Nationally Syndicated Daytime Talk show, “The Real “ on Fox and from 2020-2022 Loni was the co-host for E! Daily Pop and guest co-host for E! Nightly Pop.

In 2024 Recently, Love won a Women’s Image Award for her outstanding performance in the horror-comedy feature, Binged to Death. She has appeared in comedy films such as Soul Plane, Paul Blart Mall Cop 2, Mother’s Da”, Bad Asses on the Bayou and Adopt a Highway. Additional television credits include, “The Gordita Chronicles,” “American Dad,” “ Kickin’ It,” “Kevin Can Wait,” and many more. Loni’s second book, “I Tried To Change So You Don’t Have To: True Life Lessons” debuted in June 2020 and received a glowing review from the New York Times. The book is an inspiring, hilarious memoir about learning to resist the pressures of conformity, love yourself for who you are, embrace your flaws, and unlock your true potential available. It is now available at www.LoniLoveBook.com.

Jane Lynch | Credit: Courtesy

JANE LYNCH is a five-time Emmy winner and is known for her portrayal of ‘Sue Sylvester’ on “Glee.” She currently hosts NBC’s revival of “The Weakest Link” and appears in Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.” Additional television credits include “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Good Fight,” “Criminal Minds,” “Two and a Half Men,” as well as hosting “Hollywood Game Night.” Lynch’s film credits include Wreck It Ralph I and II, The Three Stooges, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Talladega Nights, Role Models, Julie & Julia, A Mighty Wind and Best In Show.

JOSHUA MALINA Broadway: Leopoldstadt, A Few Good Men. Off-West End: What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank. Television: “The West Wing,” “Scandal,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Inventing Anna,” “Sports Night,” “American Auto,” “American Horror Story,” “You’re a Good Man,” “In Plain Sight,” and “The Larry Sanders Show.” Film: Bulworth, In the Line of Fire, A Few Good Men, Malice, View from the Top, The American President, Knights of Badassdom, and the upcoming Ethan Bloom which will premiere at the 42ndannual Miami Film Festival.Joshua is a board member of New Jewish Narrative.

THOMAS SADOSKI was most recently seen in the Apple TV+ limited series “The Crowded Room” opposite Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried as well as playing the role of ‘Brian Murphy’ in the Ryan Murphy/Brad Falchuk/Stu Zicherman limited series for FX, “American Sports Story: Gladiator.”

He can next be seen in the independent feature Lilly opposite Patricia Clarkson and is currently in post on the independent feature Adult Children opposite Aya Cash, Betsy Brandt, and Mimi Rogers, which he is also a producer on. Sadoski’s film credits include Devotion with Glen Powell, The Last Word with Shirley MacLaine & Amanda Seyfried, the critically acclaimed I Smile Back with Sarah Silverman & Josh Charles, the award-winning John Marc Vallee film Wild with Reese Witherspoon, and the first two John Wick films in the franchise. In addition to his role as Don Keefer on HBO’s Golden Globe-nominated Aaron Sorkin series “The Newsroom” opposite Jeff Daniels and Emily Mortimer, his television credits include the CBS drama series “Tommy” opposite Edie Falco, the CBS series “Life In Pieces” opposite Dianne Wiest, and the NBC mini-series, “The Slap.”. A veteran of the stage, Sadoski recently starred in The Theater For A New Audience production of Alice Chrildress’s Wedding Band, and in the Public Theater production of Suzan-Lori Parks’ White Noise opposite Daveed Diggs and directed by Oskar Eustis. Additional Broadway credits include Neil LaBute’s Reasons To Be Pretty, for which he was nominated for the Tony for Best Actor; Other Desert Cities for which he won an Obie Award; The House Of Blue Leaves with Ben Stiller & Edie Falco, and Reckless, his Broadway debut opposite Mary-Louise Parker.

GINA TORRES has spent the past thirty years establishing herself as a force to be reckoned with, both on and off the screen. With her fan-favorite character of ‘Jessica Pearson’ on USA Network’s hit original series “Suits,” Torres broke boundaries when, in 2019, she became the first Afro-Latina to create, star in and produce a TV series, “Pearson,” which saw Jessica take on the world of Chicago politics. The role was a life changing one, earning Torres an ALMA Award, an Imagen Award (as well as multiple additional Imagen nominations), and the National Hispanic Media Coalition’s Award for Outstanding Performance in a Television Series and the Visionary Award from the LA Femme Film Festival. Included amongst Torres’s most notable television credits are her performances as the Russo Cuban assassin ‘Anna Espinosa’ on “Alias,” the shotgun-toting mercenary ‘Zoe Washburn’ on Joss Whedon’s “Firefly” (whom she also played in his feature film Serenity) and the soul-eating ‘Jasmine’ on Whedon’s “Angel.” Most recently, Torres can be seen on FOX’s “9-1-1: Lone Star,” portraying paramedic captain ‘Tommy Vega,’ who answered a call to action and returned to work amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. In November 2022, Torres received the Actress Award for Television at the 2nd Annual Critic’s Choice Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television for her role on the series. Gina also recently starred as Darcy, a cutthroat fashion mogul, in the film The Perfect Find which aired on Netflix. The film follows Jenna (Gabrielle Union) as she returns to New York to resurrect her fashion career after a messy public breakup and is hired by Darcy (Gina). Additional television credits include “The Catch,” “Hannibal,” “Revenge,” “Huge,” “The Shield,” “24,” “Pushing Daisies,” “Flash Forward,” “Gossip Girl,” “Boondocks,” and “The Vampire Diaries.” She has also voiced the roles of Vixen in “The Justice League” series and Superwoman in “Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths” opposite James Woods.

Torres is accustomed to playing influential women on screen, and translates that responsibilityinto her personal life. A trailblazer in her own right, Torres speaks often on the importance ofdiversity and inclusivity in the media and uses her free time to mentor up and coming Latinx and Afro-Latinx talent. Torres is also heavily involved with charities and regularly donates proceeds to Feeding America and No Kid Hungry. Torres’s film credits include The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, Jam, South of Pico, I Think I Love My Wife with Chris Rock, Hair Show with Mo’Nique, Fivefingers opposite Laurence Fishburne and Don’t Let Me Drown (critic’s choice at the Sundance Film Festival 2009). The youngest of three children, Torres was born in Manhattan and raised in The Bronx with her close-knit Cuban family. She graduated from Fiorello LaGuardia School of Arts where, before entering the world of acting, she studied opera and jazz as a vocal major. Within a year of graduating, she was cast as Deena Jones in Dreamgirls, her first professional acting job. It wasn’t long before she started appearing on Broadway, being directed by such legends as Tommy Tune and Pete Masterson in Best Little Whorehouse Goes Public and Jerry Zaks in Face Value. Her additional theater credits include Off and Off-Off Broadway plays and musicals that spanned genres such as classic Greek tragedy in Antigone and Amphytrion, Shakespeare’s Pericles of Tyre and Julius Caesar, contemporary classics such as Lorca’s Blood Wedding and the world premiere of Sheila’s Day and Heliotrope Bouquet. On January 1st, 2020 Torres served as a Grand Marshal of the 131st Annual Tournament of Roses Parade alongside Rita Moreno and Laurie Hernandez.

JAMES URBANIAK recently appeared in the West Coast premiere of Eboni Booth’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Primary Trust at La Jolla Playhouse. Other theater credits include John Ross Bowie’s Brushstroke (Odyssey Theatre, L.A.), Richard Foreman’s The Universe (Obie Award), and originating the title role in Will Eno’s Thom Pain (Based on Nothing) (Drama Desk nomination). Extensive film and TV including Oppenheimer, The Fabelmans, American Splendor, Henry Fool, Breakup Season, Difficult People, Review, “The Office,” “For All Mankind,” “Better Call Saul,” “Palm Royale” and the long-running Adult Swim animated series “The Venture Bros.” With Brie Williams he co-wrote the scripted podcasts “Getting on with James Urbaniak,” “A Night Called Tomorrow,” and “I Will Never Lie to You.”

MATT WALSH is a two-time Emmy-nominated actor from HBO’s award-winning comedy series “Veep” and cast member of Apple TV’s acclaimed limited series “Manhunt.” He is also a founding member of the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater. Walsh will next be seen in Paramount Pictures Novocaine, starring Jack Quaid, Maybe We Should starring Heather Graham, Little Lorraine starring Stephen Amell, and Utopia’s Not An Artist where he co-stars opposite Rza from the Wu Tang Clan. Recently, he appeared in Hulu’s Unplugging, which he co-wrote, and starred alongside Eva Longoria. He can also be seen in The Good Half starring Nick Jonas. Walsh has appeared in memorable roles in several popular comedy films including Life of the Party, Old School, Starsky and Hutch, Ted, and Keeping Up With The Joneses. Other credits include the CBS series“Ghosts,” Fox Searchlight’s Flamin’ Hot, and the recent Father of the Bride film. Walsh currently does a podcast Second in Command with his “Veep” co-star Timothy Simons. In addition to his film and TV work, Walsh is also a charitable founder of Open Book with his wife Morgan. The charity donates LGBTQ affirming books to public elementary schools around the country.

SCHEDULE AND PRICING

PARENTS IN CHAINS will open on Wednesday, March 12 at 7:30pm and perform through Sunday, March 30 at 2pm.

Performances are Wednesdays at 2:00pm & 7:30pm, Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 3:00pm & 8:00pm, Sundays at 2:00pm. There will be added performances on Tuesday, March 18 & Tuesday, March 25 at 7:30pm.

Ticket prices range from $25 – $94. All Patrons 35 and under are always $35. Student tickets are $25. Single tickets are available through the ETC ticket office at (805) 965-5400, or online at etcsb.org. Prices subject to change.

WEEKLY ROTATING CAST:

Week of March 12 – 16: Jorja Fox, Pete Gardner, Melora Hardin, Sharon Lawrence, Thomas Sadoski, and Matt Walsh

Week of March 18 – 23: Melora Hardin, Gildart Jackson, Sharon Lawrence, Joshua Malina, Gina Torres and James Urbaniak.

Week of March 25 – 30: John Ross Bowie, Ron Huebel, Sharon Lawrence, Loni Love, Jane Lynch and James Urbaniak.

ENSEMBLE THEATRE COMPANY, a member of the League of Resident Theatres (LORT), is Santa Barbara’s sole professional Equity theater company. ETC is committed to producing the highest professional quality theater in Santa Barbara, employing accomplished professional actors and stage managers. ETC has been home to several world, American and West Coast premieres and has received recognition and accolades throughout its enduring history, including being recognized as an Equity theater company by the Actors’ Equity Association, the labor union for American actors and state managers. As the sole professional Equity theatre company in Santa Barbara, ETC brings a wide range of accomplished theatrical professionals to the region. For more information, visit our website at etcsb.org.