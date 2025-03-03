Lights Up! Theatre Company Brings ‘Hadestown: Teen Edition’ to Santa Barbara

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

“To the world we dream about…and the one we live in now.” Lights Up! Theatre Company is thrilled to invite you on an epic journey to the underworld with their production of the Broadway phenomenon, Hadestown: Teen Edition! Anaïs Mitchell’s haunting, jazz-inflected fol opera follows the classic Greek myth of Orpheus’ quest to overcome Hades, and regain the favor of his one true love, Eurydice. The musical intertwines two mythic tales – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and of King Hades and his wife Persephone – as it takes you o an unforgettable journey to the underworld and back.

Hadestown: Teen Edition has proven itself to be a genre-defying new musical, blending modern American folk music with New Orleans-musical, blending modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz, to reimagine this beloved mythical story. Winner of 8 Ton awards including Best Musical, this also marks the first time in over a decade that a woman has been the solo author of a musical – writing the music, lyrics, and book – the fourth time in Broadway history. Lights Up! was thrilled to be able to perform this unique work, especially because just being allowed to produce it is pretty magical. Normally rights don’t become available this early for newer, hit Broadway shows that are still running. It speaks to the grassroots soul of this powerful work that the writer, Anais Mitchell, would share with one of her most enthusiastic fan groups – teens – the opportunity to inhabit these characters and sing these songs. Lights Up! is honored to showcase an amplify the voice of a brilliant female writer to our Santa Barbara audience – it’s a unique chance to see – and hear- a truly beautiful musical masterpiece.

Lights Up! director, Amy Love, discusses why she jumped at the chance to produce Hadestown: Teen Edition. “The excitement around this show — from auditions to opening night— has been unprecedented. Many of our actors came to auditions with songs long memorized and already feeling truly connected to the story. Rehearsals have stirred up deep emotions, and among our group, and there is a new kind of reverence for the beautiful script. Themes of love, creativity, and hope are set against revenge, control, fear, and greed; which all culminate in high-stakes moment: a choice between faith and doubt.”

Love goes on to say, “There are a wealth of deep emotions to be mined in those very human conflicts for all of us, no matter how old you are – teens aren’t alone in feeling doubt in the face of fear and uncertainty, and we all can use a beacon of hope to guide us in difficult times. Even times are dark, and even if we fail each other and ourselves, we must allow that experience to move us, to shake us, and still find a way to hol faith – so that when we’re ready, change can spring forth. As Hermes, the messenger, says, “It’s an old song,” – one that will keep coming around again and again for us mere mortals to sing, feel, share with each other, and maybe, one day, learn from.” This powerful, romantic retelling of Orpheus and Eurydice is proof that even in the darkest of times, love will bloom – and will take your breath away.

Hadestown: Teen Edition opens at the Marjorie Luke Theatre on Thursday, March 6th, and runs through Sunday, March 9th. Ticket price Student/Teacher $20, General Admission $35, and VIP $75 (Includes premier seating, swag bag, and a free show video link.)