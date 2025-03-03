Rooted Santa Barbara County Presents Kale Disco Fundraiser on April 5, 2025

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – March 3, 2025 – Rooted Santa Barbara County presents Kale Disco, with groovy music, sparkling plant-based dining, and collective action to advance health equity and transform lives through the power of food and lifestyle medicine. The fundraiser will take place on Saturday, April 5 from 5-9 pm at the Community Arts Workshop, 631 Garden Street, Santa Barbara. Individual tickets are $200 and are available here. 70s disco-inspired outfits are encouraged!

Hosted by celebrity guest Duane Henry, the event will feature classic disco music spun by DJ of Ability, and delicious food by Palma Catering/Rascal’s. Auctioneer Tina Ballue will invite bids on unique experiences such as a plant-based dinner for six by Dr. Siri Chand Khalsa and one-night stay at the Rosewood Miramar Beach with a four course plant-based dinner for two and wine pairings at Caruso’s, and more! Scrumptious desserts hand-crafted by local chefs will also be auctioned! The evening will include a tribute to the Santa Barbara Foundation with the Roots to Reach Award, who has supported Rooted Santa Barbara County as its fiscal sponsor since its inception. About our partners:

Tina Ballue | Credit: Courtesy

Duane Henry | Credit: Courtesy

Emcee Duane Henry – Actor and community advocate, best known for his role as MI6 Officer Clayton Reeves on NCIS, Duane brings his charisma and passion to the stage to inspire and uplift.

Auctioneer Tina Ballue – A powerhouse in nonprofit fundraising, Tina knows how to turn generosity into real impact with energy, passion, and a deep commitment to community-building.

Dinner by Palma Catering of Rascal’s Vegan – Chef Dalan Moreno Griffin creates incredible plant-based cuisine using the freshest local ingredients, making plant-forward eating approachable, delicious, and sustainable.

Music by DJ of Ability / Chris Benedict – From fashion shows to live performances, Chris has been crafting sound experiences since his school days—bringing groovy beats and good vibes to every event.

Roots to Reach Honoree: Santa Barbara Foundation – A champion of philanthropy in our community since 1928, mobilizing resources and wisdom to build a healthier, more inclusive Santa Barbara County.

Rooted Santa Barbara County is mobilizing our community to improve health equity and resilience through whole food, plant-forward nutrition education and support. In Santa Barbara County, six in ten adults live with chronic illnesses like heart disease, diabetes,and cancer—conditions that disproportionately impact many of our community members including under served, low-income and Hispanic/Latine families in our community. Food is a key driver of both health and chronic disease. Yet, 30% of local households struggle to access nutritious food, fueling cycles of poor health and financial hardship. At the same time, most doctors receive less than 1% of their training in nutrition, leaving many providers and patients without the tools to address these conditions at their root.

Rooted is changing that. Through hands-on programs, community partnerships, healthcare training, and bilingual nutrition education, we ensure healthy choices are easier to prepare and enjoy, accessible, and culturally relevant. We help families and healthcare providers not just learn what foods and habits to focus on for long-term health, but how to address barriers and make lasting changes. Research shows that 80% of chronic diseases could be prevented or improved with daily habits—Rooted is here to make those habits joyful, doable, and sustainable. We’re a stronger community when we’re all healthy!

“As we celebrate the vibrant spirit of our community, we invite you to join hands and do good together. Let’s harness our collective energy to uplift the health of all our neighbors and build a healthier future,” said Rooted Santa Barbara County Chair/Executive Lead Beth Skidmore, MSACN. “Proceeds from Kale Disco will expand our impact, invest in our capacity, train more local leaders in lifestyle medicine, and deliver culturally relevant community education—so everyone in Santa Barbara County can eat to thrive.”“Our community desperately needs accessible and engaging nutritional education – cooking classes that are held at local community centers, scheduled to accommodate those who prepare meals for their families, and with menus that are budget-friendly for families on limited incomes. That’s why I’m passionate about supporting Rooted Santa Barbara County. Their mission is to tackle lifestyle-related conditions by prioritizing prevention and bringing resources directly to the neighborhoods and clinics that need them most. I invite you to join me in supporting them at their upcoming event, the Kale Disco.” Fred Kass, MD, Rooted Santa Barbara County Board member.

Sponsors and partners of this event include Ginger Salazar and Brett Matthews, Dr. Fred and Sarah Kass, Mosher Foundation, the Santa Barbara Foundation, Sally Morgan and Michael Degusta, Justin Pearlman Certified Financial Planner ®, UCLA Health, eji events, David Huey and Lori Tremer-Huey, the Skidmore Family, Cottage Health, Rhonda Lee Johnson Photography, Caruso’s and Rosewood Miramar Beach, Dr. Siri Chand Khalsa, Lobero Theatre, Something Good Organics, and Lazy Acres.

To purchase tickets or join as a sponsor, please contact hello@rootedsantabarbara.org or visit https://RootedSantaBarbara.org/events.

For more information about the event and the organization, visit Rooted’s website.