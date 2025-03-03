Santa Barbara Revels Hosts St. Patrick’s Day Pub Sing!

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara Revels presents our 17th annual Pub Sing on Sunday, March 16th from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Creekside Restaurant & Bar, 4444 Hollister Ave. All shower singers are encouraged to come and join in the merry mayhem by lifting your glasses and raising your voices to celebrate the patron saint of Ireland and the upcoming vernal equinox. On tap, along with Creekside’s excellent selection of wines, brews, and cocktails, will be Irish tunes, sea shanties, familiar folk songs, traditional favorites, and novelty ditties. This year’s festivities are under the able and enthusiastic direction of Revels Music Director and Song Leader, Dauri Kennedy, and the accompaniment of keyboard favorite Andrew Manos.

Our Spring Pub Sing is just the first in our exciting slate of events for the year ahead. In upcoming months, we will host our annual May Day celebration, when everyone can dance around the maypole, learn songs and dances, and make flower posies. In September, we mark the Fall Equinox with a special musical presentation. We continue the festivities later in the autumn when we host our ever-popular Harbor Sing. Our performances and activities culminate with our annual theatrical production at the Lobero Theatre of The Christmas Revels: A Winter Solstice Celebration, this year on December 20th and 21st.

Come to Creekside for a chance to sing along, laugh along, and enjoy good music and good company. Tickets are available at the door—$20 for adults and $10 for students—and they include a song book, a $10 beverage ticket, and a terrific time. As Revels people always like to say, “Join us and be joyous!” For more information, visit www.santabarbararevels.org.