Feb. 28, 2025 (Santa Barbara, CA) Sansum Clinic, now part of Sutter Health, announced that starting in March, its Urgent Care located at 215 Pesetas Lane in Santa Barbara is expanding its hours of care and will be open one hour later on weekdays, from 8am to 8pm. Additionally, starting on Memorial Day May 26, Sansum Clinic’s Urgent Care will expand its holiday hours from 8am until 5pm.

“We are always evaluating the services we offer to meet the needs of our community. We know patients want easy access to high-quality urgent care when they need it most, and they want to be able to schedule it online,” commented Dr. Kurt Ransohoff, President, Sutter Health, Greater Central Coast. “Our focus is on creating the most integrated and convenient experience as possible for all patients who come to us for their care.”

Comprehensive, Connected Urgent Care

Walk-up appointments are always available at 215 Pesetas Lane Urgent Care, however scheduling same-day visits online streamlines the process and often reduces wait times. Sansum Clinic patients can use MyChart to schedule a same-day Urgent Care visit or to schedule an Urgent Care appointment in the next few days. Patients who are not established with Sansum Clinic can click here to schedule a same-day Urgent Care visit. Sansum Clinic Urgent Care is open 7 days a week, and is only closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Years Day.

The doctors at Sansum Clinic’s Urgent Care are board certified in emergency, internal, family and sports medicine and they work closely with physician assistants, nurse practitioners and staff members to care for people of all ages. With access to an imaging center, a lab and a pharmacy on site, the clinical team is able to diagnose and treat a wide variety of illnesses and injuries accurately and quickly, reducing the need for patients to visit a hospital emergency room. Our clinicians are experienced in providing sutures, stitches and wound care. Testing for COVID, flu, strep and RSV is available during appointments.

Sansum Clinic, now part of Sutter Health, is the leading nonprofit provider of high-quality, outpatient healthcare on the Central Coast. Both Sansum and Sutter share a century-long commitment to improving the health of their communities and have embarked upon this partnership to shape the future of healthcare for those they serve. The 260+ highly trained clinicians and compassionate staff of 1,200+ care for more than 160,000 individual patients per year at Sansum Clinic. Sansum’s dedication to recruiting new medical specialties to our communities over the last century has contributed significantly to the level of medical quality available in Santa Barbara , despite its small size.

Sutter Health is a not-for-profit, people-centered healthcare system providing comprehensive care throughout California. Sutter Health is committed to innovative, high-quality patient care and community partnerships, and innovative, high-quality patient care. Today, Sutter Health is pursuing a bold new plan to reach more people and make excellent healthcare more connected and accessible. The health system’s 57,000+ staff and clinicians and 12,000+ affiliated physicians currently serve more than 3 million patients with a focus on expanding opportunities to serve patients, people and communities better. Sutter Health provides exceptional, affordable care through its hospitals, medical groups, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, telehealth, home health and hospice services. Dedicated to transforming healthcare, at Sutter Health, getting better never stops.

Learn more about how Sutter Health is transforming healthcare at sutterhealth.org and vitals.sutterhealth.org.