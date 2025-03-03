The Neal Taylor Nature Center at Cachuma Lake Cordially Invites You to “Food for Thought” Speakers Series Presenting ‘Planetary Emergencies’ With Chancellor Lorne Everett

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

When: Sunday, March 9, 2025 at 2:00 p.m.

Where: The Neal Taylor Nature Center at Cachuma Lake

Meet and greet with light refreshments after the presentation.

Lecture and Admission to the Nature Center

(Nature Center admission – Donation)

Guest speaker Chancellor Lorne Everett will present a lecture on his experience over 35 years as Chairman within the World Federation of Scientist.

Dr Everett will present insights into nuclear war, world pollution, plastics, the world water crisis, asteroid impacts, and other Planetary Emergencies and highlight environmental concerns closer to home.

More about our presenter:

Lorne G. Everett, PhD, DSc. (HC)

Lorne G. Everett, PhD, DSc, is the CEO of LEA Environmental, Inc. Dr. Everett was the Chief Scientist at Haley & Aldrich, Shaw Environmental, ARCADIS and Metcalf & Eddy Inc. He is a retired Professional Researcher (Level VII) in the Bren School of Environmental Science & Management at the University of California at Santa Barbara (UCSB) and Past Director of the Vadose Zone Monitoring Laboratory at UCSB. The University of California describes full professor Level VII as “reserved for scholars of great distinction.” He has a Ph.D. in Hydrology (1972) from the University of Arizona in Tucson and is a member of the Russian Academy of Natural Sciences. In 1996, he received a Doctor of Science Degree (Honoris Causa) from Lakehead University in Canada for Distinguished Achievement in Hydrology. Dr. Everett was the 6th Chancellor of Lakehead University in Canada.

He is an internationally recognized expert who has conducted extensive research on subsurface characterization and remediation. He is Chairman of the ASTM Task Committee on Groundwater and Vadose Zone Monitoring (D18.21.02). He also chaired the Remediation Session of the First USSR/USA Conference on Environmental Hydrogeology (Leningrad, 1990). Dr. Everett has received numerous awards, published over 150 technical papers and reports, holds several patents, developed 11 national ASTM Vadose Zone Monitoring standards and authored and edited over 10 books including: Vadose Zone Monitoring for Hazardous Waste Sites, and Subsurface Migration of Hazardous Waste. His book entitled, Groundwater Monitoring was endorsed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as establishing “the state-of-the-art used by industry today” and was recommended by the World Health Organization for all developing countries.

Dr Everett is a Fellow of ASCE, a Fellow of AWRA, and a Fellow of ASTM. He has been named an expert in over 70 environmental cases.

Lorne G. Everett, PhD, DSc. (HC)

Chancellor Emeritus

Queens Gold Medal, Canada

Kapitsa Gold Medal, Russia

Academician

Medal of Excellence, USN

Honorary Diplomate/Dist., AAWRE

Distinguished Scholar & Director, UC

Distinguished Member, ASCE

Distinguished Alumnus, LU

Eminence Member, AAEES

C. V. Theis Award, AIH

Life Member, ASCE

PH, PH-GW, CGWP, BCES

F. ASCE, F. AWRA, F. ASTM

PMP Chairman, World Federation of Scientists

CEO, Chairman of LEA Environmental, Inc.

About The Neal Taylor Nature Center at Cachuma Lake

The Neal Taylor Nature Center (NTNC) is located within Cachuma Recreational Area in a picturesque old ranch house. Developed and operated by a corps of committed volunteers, it offers exhibits on the local valley and mountain environment for all ages, emphasizing hands-on exhibits for children of all ages.

Nature Center & Gift Store Hours

Thursday through Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Nature Center Admission: Donation

(There is a $10.00 County Park Entrance Fee per vehicle)