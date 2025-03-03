1.  I covered up having my 13th child by giving Ashley St. Clair a Manhattan apartment and a private security detail.

2.  I invited Trump to my cabinet meeting and let him show his wonderful Trump Gaza promo.

3.  I fired the last of the employees at the 11 federal agencies that were investigating my companies.

4.  I had Trump close all federal funding for non-Tesla electric recharging stations.

5.  Had Mark Zuckerberg finally acknowledge that he wanted to be me when he grew up.

cc: God

Tue Mar 04, 2025 | 05:23am
https://www.independent.com/2025/03/03/what-i-did-last-week-elon-musk/
Get News in Your Inbox

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.