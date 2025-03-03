1. I covered up having my 13th child by giving Ashley St. Clair a Manhattan apartment and a private security detail.

2. I invited Trump to my cabinet meeting and let him show his wonderful Trump Gaza promo.

3. I fired the last of the employees at the 11 federal agencies that were investigating my companies.

4. I had Trump close all federal funding for non-Tesla electric recharging stations.

5. Had Mark Zuckerberg finally acknowledge that he wanted to be me when he grew up.

cc: God