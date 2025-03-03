Who Was Santa Barbara’s Only Pirate? Find Out in This Adventure!

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – Ahoy, mateys! On Saturday, April 12, 2025, from 1:00 to 4:00 PM, Friends of State Street invites you to set sail for the inaugural Pirate Scavenger Hunt! Teams will explore 12 historic downtown locations and local businesses, solving trivia and uncovering the fascinating past of State Street.

Inspired by the real-life 1818 raid attempt by Hippolyte Bouchard, Santa Barbara’s only pirate, this interactive event brings history to life. Now, his story resurfaces as teams defend landmarks, uncover clues, and tackle challenges—all while keeping watch for Bouchard, lurking nearby to stir up trouble!

Gather your crew, embrace your team’s unique spirit, and dress the part for this one-of-a-kind adventure!

Tickets: $12 per person

Register here: https://friendsofstatestreet.org/scavenger-hunt

All participants will receive a free bandana at check-in.

“This event is a fantastic way to celebrate Santa Barbara’s history while creating a new, interactive experience for the community,” says Sharon Rich, President of Friends of State Street. “The Pirate Scavenger Hunt spotlights 12 historic locations and local businesses, inviting families and friends to rediscover downtown through adventure and exploration.”

DIY Pirate Costume Workshop – Saturday, March 15

Join us for a free DIY Pirate Costume Workshop at the Friends of State Street office (Inside the CEC Hub) on Saturday, March 15, 2025 (9:00–11:00 AM, drop in anytime). Get creative tips, budget-friendly ideas, and guidance to craft the perfect pirate look using what you already have!