Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

2024 Solvang Danish Days Maid, Kaeley Reid | Credit: Rick Ineman

Left to right: 2015 Solvang Danish Days Maid, Mia Andersen; 2005 – Cassandra Farris | Credit: Rick Ineman

Left to right: 2018 Solvang Danish Days Maid, Christiana Heron; 2016 – Natalya Nielsen; 2017 – Gabrielle Heron | Credit: Rick Ineman

The Solvang Danish Days Foundation is currently accepting applications for the 2025 Danish Maid position. Applicants must submit a letter expressing their interest, which should include details about their Danish family history, any previous participation in Danish Days, and what representing the festival as Danish Maid means to them.

Candidates must be committed to participating in the entire Danish Days weekend and three local parades: the Fourth of July parade, Julefest in early December, and the Danish Days weekend itself. Preference will be given to candidates who will be high school seniors during the fall of 2025, although this is not a strict requirement.

The 2025 Solvang Danish Days festival is scheduled for Friday through Sunday, September 19-21. The Danish Maid will have a busy schedule in the months leading up to the event, making multiple appearances at the Solvang Farmers Market and attending meetings with the Solvang Rotary Club, the Santa Ynez Valley Rotary, the Vikings of Solvang, the Solvang Dania group, and the Danish Brotherhood and Sisterhood.

During the festival weekend, the Danish Maid will participate in the Danish Days Parade and will need to be available for media interviews and other event-related appearances.

Applications can be emailed to Solvang@stilettomarketing.com or mailed to Ashlee Madrid and Casandra Farris, Solvang Danish Days Foundation, P.O. Box 1424, Solvang, CA 93464. The application deadline for the Danish Maid position is Monday, March 24, 2025.

Additional information about this year’s Solvang Danish Days weekend will be available on the event’s website (www.solvangdanishdays.org) and through the Solvang Danish Days social media channels (@DanishDays and facebook.com/SolvangDanishDays).