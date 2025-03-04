Boil Your Water Before Drinking or Food Preparation to Avoid Illness

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Due to the recent water main break, which occurred on 2-28-25 the State Water Resources Control Board, Division of Drinking Water, and the La Cumbre Mutual Water Company are advising residents of Hope Ranch to only use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution to avoid stomach or intestinal illness. The affected area includes:

All of Hope Ranch excluding Bithyina Rd, Silvestre Rd, Sonriente Rd, Cuervo Ave, Corta Rd, Cantera Ave, Cresta Ave, Via Abrigada.

We will inform you when tests show that water is safe to drink, and you no longer need to boil your water. We anticipate resolving the problem within 4 days.

If you have questions about other uses of tap water, such as bathing and dish washing, please call your water system or read this guidance: https://waterboards.ca.gov/drinking_water/certlic/drinkingwater/documents/notices/cdc_wtd_bw_advisory.docx

Do not drink the water without boiling it first

Boil all water for one (1) minute (rolling boil).

Let water cool before drinking.

Use boiled or bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth, and food preparation until further notice.

Boiling water kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

If you are unable to boil your water:

Household unscented liquid bleach

For clear water, use 8 drops (1/8 tsp.) of bleach for 1 gallon of water. For cloudy water, filter through a clean cloth and use 16 drops (1/4 tsp.) of bleach for 1 gallon of water.

Mix well. Allow to stand for 30 minutes before using.

Water may taste or smell like chlorine. This means disinfection has occurred.

Water disinfection tablets

Please follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

For More Information

If you are concerned about your health or the health of a family member, contact your health care provider orSanta Barbara County Health Department 805-681-5100

Water Utility contact: Mike Alvarado, General Manager, 805-967-2376 Ext 115, 695 Via Tranquila, Santa Barbara.

State Water Resources Control Board District Office: 805-566-1326

Santa Barbara County Environmental Health 805-681-4900

Please share or post this information with others who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice direct