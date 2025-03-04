Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, March 3, 2025 – Watching City Council meetings is now easier than ever before. You can now watch the meetings live and recorded on the City’s YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/cityofgoleta1). Even better, when viewing a previously recorded meeting, there is the capability to add auto-generated closed captions or Spanish-language captions in video playback, offering even more ways to access the content.

City Clerk Deborah Lopez said, “We are so pleased to provide a way for people to easily watch our meetings from their home or on the go. With so many people already familiar with YouTube, this was an easy way to complement our existing platforms. We hope more people will watch our City Council meetings and feel more engaged with the City.”

Other ways to watch Goleta City Council meetings? In person in City Council Chambers, via Zoom, Goleta TV Channel 19, and the City’s website (www.cityofgoleta.org/meetings-agendas).

City Council Meetings are typically held on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 5:30 p.m. An upcoming schedule can be found on the City website here. Sign up to receive a meeting agenda sent to you via email or text here: https://tinyurl.com/y36ervg4.

We encourage the public to check out our Goleta City Council meetings on YouTube with the next meeting tomorrow, March 4 at 5:30 p.m.