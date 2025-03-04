Regarding Dennis Allen’s Going Green “Moving Away from Car Use,” people cannot be forced out of their cars while living in this suburban-style town based on zoning. The best solution is mixed-use zoning, as in European cities.

Shops and cafes need to be conveniently located within walking distance from homes, especially as more homes now have ADUs. This is not only logical, but a better social and commercial construct for community health.

Cutting off streets to obstruct cars from sharing the road with a very few cyclists who are mostly out for exercise devalues homes that are forced to detour around false dead ends. Provide buses for students instead of mazes that accommodate a minority. Send recreational cyclists away from city roads. Open residential zones to commerce.

Driving to coffee is ridiculous just because there is no cafe within walking distance on the densely residential Westside, for example.

Mix up the zoning, and allow residents to choose walking, meeting neighbors, and buying locally.