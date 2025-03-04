I was touched by two recent In Memoriam pieces.

The remembrance of Erin Graffy de Garcia by her brother, Neal, made me realize I’d missed an opportunity to know an extraordinary person who used her life to really accomplish things. We were classmates at Santa Barbara High and acquainted, but I was a left-wing hippy kid into rock ‘n’ roll and she was the future Society Lady. Yet, as Neal made clear, so much more than that.

Then Saral Burdette’s beautiful piece on my dear friend Anna Bunting warmed my heart. Anna and I met when we worked together at KTYD in the mid-‘70s, and became life-long friends. We shared a wry Irish sense of humor, and nobody could make one feel appreciated like Anna. She was a woman of great strength and determination who had a huge positive impact on the lives of so many, particularly women.

My thanks to the authors and the Independent for publishing these life stories that celebrate our time together.