SBART Press Luncheon: Sophia Regan Named Scholar Athlete of the Year for Bishop Diego

Outside of the Santa Barbara High boys’ basketball team’s run in the CIF state tournament, the high school winter sports are in the rearview mirror and the spring sports took center stage at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

Jack Finneran of Dos Pueblos boys’ lacrosse and Elina Stump of Santa Barbara High girls’ track and field were honored as athletes of the week as a result of outstanding performances.

Jack Finneran is a lethal goal scorer for Dos Pueblos Lacrosse. Photo Credit: Victor Bryant

Stump displayed her versatility in a quad-meet with Cate, Righetti and St. Bonaventure. She took first place in the long jump, 100 meter, 4X100 relay and 4X400 relay.

Finneran is a key contributor for a Dos Pueblos team that is poised to make noise this season. He scored five goals in a 9-7 win over Sierra Canyon and followed that up with four goals and four assists in a 19-10 win over Palisades Charter.

Elina Stump won four events at Santa Barbara High’s season opening quad meet. Photo Credit: Victor Bryant

Bishop Diego Scholar Athlete of the Year

A leader on her campus in the classroom and on the playing field, Sophia Regan received the Scholar Athlete of the Year award for Bishop Diego.

Regan maintains a 4.75 GPA while being named a marshall and AP Scholar with Honor during her junior year. She is also a member of the National Honors Society and California Scholarship Federation.

Regan is the sixth of 11 Scholar-Athletes of the Year to be honored by SBART during the 2024-25 school year. She joins Carpinteria’s Keyla Manriquez, Providence’s Sarah Monroy, Laguna Blanca’s Chloe Gidney, Santa Barbara’s Gwen Chenoweth and San Marcos’ Andres Villa.

Regan is a three-sport athlete who competes in tennis, soccer and volleyball. She began playing tennis her junior year, but has become a significant contributor for the Cardinals.

“It’s a complete privilege to have coached Sophia for the last two years in tennis,” Bishop Diego head tennis coach Pete Kirkwood said. “She does everything with a smile on her face and a sweat on her brow.

“She is the perfect example and role model of someone who is trying their best to become the best that they can be.”

Warriors Thrive on the Diamond

The Westmont baseball team has compiled a 17-2 record thus far this season, which includes a current 16-game winning streak.

The No. 8 ranked Warriors will host NCAA Division 2 powerhouse #14 Point Loma for a four-game series this weekend. Friday’s double header begins at 11 a.m.