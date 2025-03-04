I never thought I would be writing about this topic: Democracy. I am almost 80 years old, and I tell you my age to acknowledge that I was born here in Santa Barbara under a Democratic government and have lived my entire life under Democracy and now face the end of my life being hurled toward a United States Dictatorship!

Please understand that this is not sour grapes because my candidate did not win, but look at what has happened to our government since January 20, 2025! Checks and balances of Congress dissolving. Government Agencies put in place to help the American people both financially and medically are now being gutted. A country’s strength comes from its people being supportive of the message its government sends to the rest of the world.

The most recent disgrace was witnessing the President and the Vice President of the United State sitting in the Oval Office berating the President of the Democratic country Ukraine, who is trying desperately to save his people and his country from total destruction and collapse. Then I hear that a Russian TV reporter was in that meeting live streaming this horrific event back to Russia while the AP and Reuters were banned from this news event.

I have always said that the way to really know what is important to anyone is not to listen to their words but to look at their actions! Their actions will always take you to the heart of that person.

Take good care, America.