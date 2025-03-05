7th – 12th Grade Boys and Parents Log 10,000 Hours Serving Santa Barbara

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

[Santa Barbara, CA, March 1, 2025] boys team charity, a service organization dedicated to developing an altruistic spirit in young men through volunteering with a parent or guardian is accepting new member inquiries through March 15, 2025. Boys entering 7th through 11th grades in the 2025-26 school year can apply for membership in one of two leagues: btc Santa Barbara North (btcsantabarbaranorth.org) or btc Santa Barbara (btcsantabarbara.org).

The first btc league in Santa Barbara was founded in 2017 by a small group of parents interested in providing age-appropriate and meaningful service opportunities for their tween and teen sons. The two leagues in South Santa Barbara County have logged over 10,000 hours of service to local nonprofit organizations. Members value sharing time volunteering experiences while strengthening family bonds and exposing young men to social issues impacting their community. Most members join btc the summer before their seventh grade year and a majority remain active members until they graduate six years later.

boys team charity members serve many nonprofit organizations in the Santa Barbara community, partnering with organizations including: Santa Barbara Zoo, Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, I Madonnari, SB-SNAP Adaptive Sports, PATH, Bucket Brigade, Teen Court, Special Olympics, among others. Members build community with one another annually by attending three meetings with the entire membership and three class-based events that bring together boys based on school grade.

Interested families can fill out a prospective member inquiry form for more information through the respective btc websites:

Families living or attending schools in Dos Pueblos High School boundary can apply to the btc Santa Barbara North League. Contact Shruti Ramaker and Rebecca Rios (btcsbnorth.membership@gmail.com).

Families living in or attending schools in Carpinteria or Santa Barbara High School boundaries apply to the btc Santa Barbara League. Contact Karla Smith (membership@btcsantabarbara.org).

Families living in or attending schools in the San Marcos High School boundary can choose to apply to either league.

New Members will be notified of their membership status by April 1st . The 2025-26 league year starts May 1st when members can begin volunteering.

About boys team charity, Inc.

Founded in 2002, boys team charity (www.boysteamcharity.org) began in Phoenix, Arizona with families that wanted to teach their 7th-12th grade boys the importance of giving back and making a difference in their local community. Parents and sons volunteer side by side to strengthen their community and family relationship. In 2024, boys team charity, Inc., has grown to 43 leagues in 9 states with 12,000 active members contributing over 100,000 service hours annually. New leagues are being formed every year across the country. For more information about btc, visit https://www.boysteamcharity.org/contact