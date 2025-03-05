A Call to Care: Expanding Program Answers Demand for More Nurses

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

In response to increasing demand and need for nurses, Westmont Downtown | Grotenhuis Nursing is growing the program. This May, 24 more students will begin their studies in the Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

On February 26, The California Board of Registered Nursing approved Westmont’s plan to increase enrollment in its accelerated 16-month program, allowing students to start the program in May, August or January.

“This is outstanding news for Westmont and the entire Santa Barbara community,” says Di Hoffman, director of the nursing program. “Our program provides a direct way to respond to Santa Barbara’s future health needs while addressing California’s ongoing nursing shortage.”

Located at 26 West Anapamu street, in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara, the ABSN program features a state-of-the-art simulation lab, a team-based learning environment, and access to leading healthcare facilities. Launched in January 2022 during a global pandemic and a critical nursing shortage, the program has successfully graduated four cohorts — totaling 68 nursing students — with an impressive 100% National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) pass rate.

“Grounded in Christian faith and the liberal arts, our program instills compassionate and competent care, equipping students to provide holistic care to all patients,” Hoffman adds.

Aspiring nurses are encouraged to apply now by visiting Westmont’s website or call to schedule a visit.