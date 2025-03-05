Bad Manners and Negotiating

My vote went to Jill Stein last November and I have voted third party many times in the past since I campaigned for Benjamin Spock. That being said, I want to make an observation that my progressive friends may have missed.

Since 1949, when NATO was formed to counter the USSR, every president of the USA has urged the European members to spend more to strengthen NATO. From President Kennedy to President Biden conventional diplomacy has been used (kiss one another’s ass and look good on TV). Conventional diplomacy has failed miserably. Since President Trump’s change of style, NATO members have decided to spend more to strengthen NATO. We have Putin and Trump to thank for that result.

An NPR commentator stated that tariffs are contrary to Trump’s goals by saying that if, indeed, more of the products are produced in the USA, tariffs will not contribute toward reducing the deficit. But higher than reducing the deficit among Trump’s goals is bringing manufacturing back to the USA.

Trump’s Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, as Congress members and Senate members have noted, is a disruptor and lacks the experience of making bad calls (Domino Theory, slam dunk, 9/11, Weapons of Mass Destruction, and on and on). She is a combat veteran who has proved her patriotism and now opposes war. She has correctly stated that the Ukraine War could have been prevented if NATO and the USA had wanted to prevent it.

Trump’s Department of Health Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is also a disruptor. He has spent his career holding abusive corporations to account. He is known for cleaning up the Hudson River and has been awarded Hero of the Planet recognition for his work. He now faces big pharma and food conglomerates in trying to disrupt U.S. obesity and disease.

Conventional diplomacy goals are just to look good and preserve the status quo. I admit I was wrong in not voting for Trump. I hope I get a chance to vote for another disruptor!