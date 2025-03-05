Caltrans to Hold Public Information Meeting to Discuss Enhancing Safety on Highway 1 Near Vandenberg Village

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – Caltrans will hold a public meeting at Cabrillo High School (Cafeteria) at 4350 Constellation Road in Lompoc on Wednesday, March 12 from 6 pm to 7:30 pm. This meeting will include a presentation by Caltrans engineers who will provide information on proposed modifications including restricting turning movements to enhance safety at the intersection of Highway 1/Santa Lucia Canyon Road.

Caltrans recently completed a project to install a High Friction Surface Treatment to the existing pavement on Highway 1 south of Constellation in response which will enhance safety in wet weather conditions.

Caltrans recently conducted a multi-agency meeting to address safety concerns on Highway 1 between the City of Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base. This collaboration included Caltrans, The California Highway Patrol, Vandenberg SFB, the Lompoc Correctional Complex, the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG), the City of Santa Maria, the City of Lompoc, Santa Barbara County Public Works, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s office, Reach Central Coast, GO-biz,

State Senator Monique Limon, Assemblymember Gregg Hart and Santa Barbara County Supervisors Bob Nelson and Joan Hartmann.

Caltrans is also proceeding on a planned project to enhance 27 lane miles on Highway 1 from just south of Cabrillo Highway to the Vandenberg Space Force Base Main Gate.

This project will rehabilitate the pavement, improve drainage facilities, replace signage and sections of guardrail, reconstruct curb ramps, widen the shoulders and install complete streets features to enhance bicycle safety.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram/Threads at: @Caltrans_D5.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/