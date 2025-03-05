Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

On March 1, 2025, affected customers of La Cumbre Mutual Water Company were notified of the need to boil/disinfect all tap water used for drinking and cooking purposes. The affected areas included: All of Hope Ranch excluding Bithynia Rd, Silvestre Rd, Sonriente Rd, Cuervo Ave, Corta Rd, Cantera Ave, Cresta Ave, Via Abrigada.

The La Cumbre Mutual Water Company in conjunction with the State Water Resources Control Board, and Santa Barbara County Environmental Health has determined that, through abatement of the health hazard and comprehensive testing of the water, your water is safe to drink. It is no longer necessary to boil your tap water or for you to consume bottled water.

For more information call:

La Cumbre Mutual Water Company: Mike Alvarado, General Manager, 805-967-2376 Ext 115, 695 Via Tranquila, Santa Barbara.

State Water Resources Control Board: 805-566-1326

Santa Barbara County Environmental Health: 805-681-4900