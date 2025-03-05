Carpinteria Dead Family Presents: Ladyfinger at the Alcazar Theatre, to Benefit the Pasadena Humane Society

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

CARPINTERIA, CA—As part of the SB for LA (Santa Barbara for Los Angeles) Weekend, the band Ladyfinger will perform a benefit concert at the historic Alcazar Theatre on Sunday, March 16, at 4:20 p.m. All proceeds will be donated to the Pasadena Humane Society to help them rebound from the tragic wildfires.

Ladyfinger plays the music of the Grateful Dead and the Jerry Garcia Band.

Jon-Paul Harrison (aka JP) is the manager of Ladyfinger and founder of the Carpinteria Dead Family. JP continues to successfully encourage and promote Grateful Dead gatherings on the Central Coast. (If you see a tall guy swaying to the music with a bright, friendly smile, that’s him.)

Ladyfinger most recently was honored to open for the Sam Grisman Project, whose nationwide tour included a show at SOhO in Santa Barbara on Feb. 18. Sam Grisman is the son of legendary Jerry Garcia collaborator David Grisman (aka Dawg).

Quoting Sam, the Project’s home page says, “My goal in starting Sam Grisman Project is to build a platform for my friends and me to showcase our genuine passion and appreciation for Dawg and Jerry’s music.” Ladyfinger wholeheartedly shares that acoustic passion, as well as the electric-infused masterpieces of the Grateful Dead. The band is thoroughly DEADicated.

The band name “Ladyfinger” is derived from the 1969 song “St. Stephen,” written by Jerry Garcia, Phil Lesh, and Robert Hunter. The band’s players include Trey Murphy, Ben Congdon, Sky Ulep, James Cofrancesco, Brenna Carney, and Jackson Gillies. They’re thrilled to be performing at the Alcazar Theatre for such a worthwhile cause. Come on out on Sunday, March 16, enjoy the music, and help our animal friends in LA.

Visit www.thealcazar.org for tickets.