Colliers Enters Santa Barbara Market, Adding Top-Performing Brokerage Team

Santa Barbara & Los Angeles, Calif., March 4, 2025 – Colliers is pleased to announce the expansion of its brokerage operations to Santa Barbara with the addition of one of the market’s top-performing teams. Industry-leading professionals Austin Herlihy, Chris Parker, and Miles Waters, who collectively specialize in the sales and leasing of Office, Retail, Hotel, Industrial, Land, and Multi-Family assets across the Central Coast, join the firm’s newly established Santa Barbara office.

“Our entry into Santa Barbara marks the latest milestone in our continued growth across the region, and investing in this dynamic team who embody our enterprising culture will allow us to create substantial business value,” said Ricardo Pacheco, Managing Director and Market Leader for the firm’s Santa Barbara and Los Angeles offices. “Establishing our local presence unlocks new potential for the market, offering clients access to Colliers’ global reach and expertise to drive solutions at scale.”

“The launch of this office represents a significant step in Colliers’ broader strategy to expand our West Coast footprint with top-tier talent,” said David Josker, President | U.S. West Region Brokerage. “Austin, Chris, and Miles bring unparalleled expertise and deep local ties that will immediately enhance our client offerings and solidify our presence along California’s coastline—driving new investment and brokerage opportunities well beyond the region.”

With 40 years of combined industry experience, Herlihy, Parker, and Waters have established a reputation as one of the region’s most productive and respected teams. Through their deep roots in the local market, the team has built a prolific client portfolio, including Global Mutual, RAF Pacifica, Eastern Real Estate, Stone Park Capital, Woodridge Capital, and Dansk Investment Group. Completing over $2 billion in total transaction value, their expansive portfolio includes the notable sales of the Fairmont Orchid Hotel, the Hotel Californian, the Amazon Building on State Street, the QAD Campus, and Funk Zone Bakery Block.

“We are excited to embark on this new chapter with Colliers, bringing their top-tier advisory platform and comprehensive in-house services to our clients and the local market,” said Herlihy. “Colliers provides essential services that have been lacking in our market. With a strong local team and a powerful national and international network, we can now support every aspect of commercial real estate.”

Joining Colliers from Radius Group, Herlihy will serve as Executive Vice President, and Parker and Waters will serve as Vice Presidents. The team will operate from the firm’s new office at 314 E. Carrillo Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101.

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a global diversified professional services and investment management company. Operating through three industry-leading platforms – Real Estate Services, Engineering, and Investment Management – we have a proven business model, an enterprising culture, and a unique partnership philosophy that drives growth and value creation. For 30 years, Colliers has consistently delivered approximately 20% compound annual returns for shareholders, fuelled by visionary leadership, significant inside ownership and substantial recurring earnings. With annual revenues exceeding $4.8 billion, a team of 23,000 professionals, and $99 billion in assets under management, Colliers remains committed to accelerating the success of our clients, investors, and people worldwide. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, X @Colliers or LinkedIn.