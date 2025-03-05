Introducing the Gamberdella Group: A Real Estate Team Driven By Relationships and Results

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, California – Some partnerships happen by chance, others by design. For Santa Barbara realtors Cara Gamberdella and Nicole Powers, their collaboration is built on shared values, mutual respect and a passion for helping others. With similar backgrounds in education and a deep connection to the Santa Barbara community, they have come together to form the Gamberdella Group—a real estate team built on trust and an unwavering commitment to their clients.

“We both come from a background in education, and the way we approach our work and our clients is rooted in the same core values,” Gamberdella said of the new partnership. “We value community involvement, genuinely care for our clients and are committed to helping people in meaningful ways. That shared experience naturally shapes how we work together and connect with others.”

A Team That Puts People First

For Gamberdella and Powers, both former San Marcos High School English teachers, creating the Gamberdella Group was a natural step. Gamberdella, a lifelong Santa Barbara resident with nearly two decades of experience in real estate, brings deep local knowledge and strong community ties to the team. Powers, who seamlessly transitioned from education to real estate, has built a reputation for her innovative marketing approaches and ability to connect with clients in meaningful ways.

“Real estate isn’t just about buying and selling homes—it’s about helping people through big life changes,” Gamberdella said. “Whether it’s someone new to the area or a lifelong resident, we strive to help them feel at home, not just in their house, but in the community itself.”

Working together for the past year to hone their teamwork, the pair has a combined total of more than 20 years of real estate experience. Recent sales volumes range from $20 million to $30 million a year. With in excess of $260 million in lifetime sales spread over 238 transactions, the Gamberdella Group has served hundreds of clients and represented properties including primary residences, investment homes and multi-unit properties throughout the South Coast.

Strategic, Personalized and Client-Focused

The Gamberdella Group takes a hands-on, tailored approach to every transaction. By working as a team, they are able to provide a higher level of service, ensuring that each client receives personalized strategies, expert negotiation and a seamless experience.“We don’t take a one-size-fits-all approach,” Powers said. “Every client has different goals and needs, and we make sure they feel heard, understood and empowered throughout the process.”

Gamberdella’s knowledge of the area extends well beyond real estate trends. As a lifelong resident, she offers a deep understanding of Santa Barbara’s unique communities, home values and lifestyle offerings, and uses that knowledge to educate buyers on what makes each neighborhood special, whether it’s proximity to parks, schools or businesses. Her local connections, particularly strong relationships with businesses and experience in local schools, make her a go-to resource for clients.

“I’ve lived in Santa Barbara for nearly 50 years,” Gamberdella added. “My family has always been deeply involved in the community, and I believe in treating clients like family.”

Local Expertise With a Competitive Edge

As part of Village Properties, Santa Barbara’s premier local and woman-owned brokerage, the Gamberdella Group has the advantage of both deep community ties and state-of-the-art resources. “Village Properties is rooted in Santa Barbara, just like we are,” Gamberdella said. “It’s a brokerage that values relationships over transactions, and that’s exactly how we approach our business.”

Powers notes that she and Gamberdella’s work ethic, fueled by their backgrounds in fitness and athletics, helps give them a competitive edge, particularly when it comes to discipline, setting goals and remaining focused. “Coaching, encouraging, and guiding people is at the core of what we do. It also speaks to how we approach our own work—with determination and a strong work ethic, always willing to put in the effort for the long haul.”

Technology Meets Personal Connection

In today’s fast-moving real estate market, in which more and more buyers and sellers navigate the process online, the Gamberdella Group combines high-tech solutions with a personal touch. “Technology makes the process seamless, particularly when buyers are out of state,” said Gamberdella, noting that she recently assisted an out-of-state client in selling a family home. “Virtual walkthroughs over Zoom or other video calls are especially important when clients aren’t here every day, and we have all the tools to keep things moving remotely.” But while digital tools enhance their work, their focus remains on building real connections.

Powers, whose motto is “Your Friend and Realtor,” has successfully leveraged modern marketing techniques on social media to both educate and connect with buyers and sellers in a way that is both personal and authentic. “My first real estate transaction came directly from Instagram,” she said. “That’s when I realized this was more than just an advertising tool—it’s a way to build relationships before even meeting in person.”

Giving Back to Santa Barbara

Gamberdella and Powers believe in giving back to the community that has given them so much. In addition to supporting the Village Properties Teacher’s Fund, a non-profit organization established to assist local teachers, Gamberdella serves on the Board of Directors for the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, an organization that supports local athletes and high school sports programs. “As both a former teacher and athlete, I strongly believe in the role sports play in students’ lives; sports keep children engaged in school, teach discipline and contribute to their overall success,” she said.

Powers shares a similar belief in supporting programs that uplift and empower others. She is actively involved with Girls Inc., an organization that provides after-school enrichment and academic programs for young women, and Habitat for Humanity. “The connection to the community and being involved in organizations that help make a difference is something I deeply value,” she added.

A Team Built on Trust, Experience and Integrity

The Gamberdella Group isn’t just about real estate—it’s about relationships. “Whether someone is buying a multi-million-dollar estate or a starter home, we treat every client with the same level of care and service,” Gamberdella said. “At the end of the day, it’s about trust, and that’s something we take very seriously.”

For Santa Barbara buyers and sellers looking for expertise, dedication and a team that truly understands what it means to call this place home, the Gamberdella Group is ready to guide the way.