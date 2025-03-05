The award-winning project, “Stunning, Resilient Home”.

Kellow Construction was recently awarded the Residential Remodel Award (Up to $750K) from the Santa Barbara Contractors Association for a fire-resistant home project in Toro Canyon.

Emily Kellow of Kellow Construction shared that “This recognition means so much to us, especially given the level of competition. The event was a celebration of craftsmanship, innovation, and commitment to excellence, and we are deeply honored to be among this year’s winners.”

Kellow explained that the award-winning house was completed before the devastating LA fires, yet fire resilience was at the heart of its design. “We wanted to push beyond aesthetics and truly prioritize the longevity and safety of this home,” she said. The judging panel evaluated entries based on craftsmanship, creative problem-solving, inspiration, and environmental sensitivity.

This elegant, fire-resistant residence located in Toro Canyon blends seamlessly into its natural surroundings while standing ready for the realities of California’s fire-prone landscape.

Kellow further detailed that this project “represents the shift we believe is critical in today’s building industry: integrating fire-resistant, sustainable materials to protect both homeowners and the environment. This isn’t about if a fire happens, it’s about when. By embracing this mindset, we can move toward a future where homes are not just beautiful, but built to withstand the elements.”

Kiel, Danny and Emily Kellow of Kellow Construction.

The 2025 Santa Barbara Construction Awards received over 40 submissions from 25 members across 15 categories and recognize “the outstanding achievements of contractors and subcontractors who continue to elevate the local construction industry,” as stated by the association.

Learn more about the awards at sbcontractors.org. Learn more about Kellow Construction at kellowconstruction.com.

