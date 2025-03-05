Save the Date: Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival Returns to Alameda Park on April 26 & 27, 2025

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

March 4, 2025 (SANTA BARBARA, CALIF) – The Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival is set to return to Alameda Park on Saturday, April 26 from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, April 27 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., 2025. Now in its 55th year, the community-organized festival is one of the longest-running Earth Day celebrations in the country and is one of the largest Earth Day festivals on the West Coast. Presented by the Community Environmental Council (CEC) and co-produced with longtime festival partner, CarpEvents, the Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival continues to serve as a beacon for environmental advocacy and education.

“As we prepare for the 2025 Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival, we are reminded of Santa Barbara’s deep-rooted legacy as a pioneer in the environmental movement,” said Kathi King, CEC’s Director of Outreach and Education. “Local action is so important, now more than ever. We can make a difference in our communities and the Earth Day Festival is the perfect place to connect with non-profits and other groups doing great work locally. The Community Environmental Council (CEC) is honored to continue the tradition of active community engagement that allows us to foster deeper connections with our environment and to drive meaningful action towards a sustainable future.”

This year, the festival is aligning with the Earth Day Network’s theme Our Power, Our Planet, inviting everyone around the globe to unite behind renewable energy. Their Earth Day Action Day encourages all to take action to educate, activate and mobilize.

The 2025 festival — which is free to attend — anticipates all of the fun of past years. Highlights of this year’s event include a plant-forward Food Court, a Green Car show featuring free “Ride & Drive” experiences, over 200 eco-friendly exhibitors, Beer & Wine Garden, Kids Zone filled with activities, two full days of live music, and so much more.

“In a year with so much turmoil we are excited to focus our attention on what we can do here locally in our community to make a difference. People need joy, community, and places to use their strengths to make an impact. The 55th Santa Barbara Earth Day festival will do just that with compelling lectures, education, non-profit exposure and create a great day of music, food and clean energy.” says Mike Lazaro. This festival is more than just a weekend of activities; it’s a catalyst for change, inspiring attendees to adopt more sustainable lifestyles and to think more deeply about their role in environmental stewardship. Our commitment is to produce an event that not only educates and entertains but also empowers every participant to make a positive difference in the world.”

Community members can stay updated on details of CEC’s Earth Day at www.SBEarthDay.org, and can get involved in many ways:

Exhibit: Event registration for vendors is now open, for details visit SBEarthDay.org/exhibit.

Event registration for vendors is now open, for details visit SBEarthDay.org/exhibit. Sponsor: Over 60 eco-friendly businesses and organizations sponsor the festival each year. Learn how you can support the festival at SBEarthDay.org/sponsor.

Speak or Play: Have a cause you want to share with the community? We are programming our Climate Action Stage stage filled with speakers and presentations from environmentally focused groups, as well as small, acoustic musical acts. Fill out this form to apply.

Have a cause you want to share with the community? We are programming our Climate Action Stage stage filled with speakers and presentations from environmentally focused groups, as well as small, acoustic musical acts. Fill out this form to apply. Follow on social media for updates: Like “Santa Barbara Earth Day” on Facebook.com/SBEarthDay, and Instagram @SB_EarthDay

Earth Day production partners and sponsors to date include: Bye Bye Mattress, Central Coast Clean Cities Coalition, City of Santa Barbara, Cox Communications, Dave’s Killer Bread, KEYT, KJEE, Learningden Preschool, MarBorg Industries, Santa Barbara Air Pollution Control District, Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, Santa Barbara Independent, and TV Santa Barbara.

About Santa Barbara’s Earth Day

Widely acknowledged as the birthplace of Earth Day, Santa Barbara’s involvement began with the devastating 1969 oil spill off its coast. This led a local group of concerned citizens to begin discussing a different way of looking at environmental systems. During that time, Senator Gaylord Nelson visited Santa Barbara to view the oil spill damage. When he returned to Washington, D.C., he introduced a bill designating April 22 as a national day to celebrate the earth. Over the next few years, the environmental movement was born across the country — including the Community Environmental Council (CEC). Led by a group of forward-thinking youth and elders, CEC incorporated in the spring of 1970 and its first act as a new nonprofit was to hold an Earth Day celebration — a one block long teach-in between State Street and Chapala Street along Anapamu. Around the country, 20 million concerned citizens attended similar events. We recognize that “every day is earth day” and that special events like this are a way to bring diverse voices from our community together as a reminder to tread lightly on the planet.

About the Community Environmental Council (CEC)

CEC advances rapid and equitable solutions to the climate crisis — including ambitious zero carbon goals, drawdown of excess carbon, and protection against the impacts of climate change. CEC was recognized as a 2020 California Nonprofit of the Year and a City of Santa Barbara Climate Hero and is led by CEO Sigrid Wright who was recently named 2022 Congressional Woman of the Year. CEC has worked since 1970 to incubate and innovate real life environmental solutions that directly affect the California Central Coast. Our programs lead to clean vehicles, solar energy, resilient food systems, and reduction of single-use plastic. Learn more about the work of CEC and why it receives high ratings from both Charity Navigator and Guidestar at CECSB.org/impact.

Find CEC on the web at CECSB.org and on Facebook.com/CECSB, Instagram.com/CEC_SB, and Linkedin.com/company/cecsb/.

About CarpEvents

With over 30 years’ experience in event management, Mike Lazaro (Carpinterian of the Year), and the CarpEvents team have been producing seamless events from concept to completion across the country and right here in Santa Barbara County. Mike has been involved from the ground up on fundraisers, street festivals, concerts, large corporate conventions, and televised sporting events. In addition, the team provides logistical and managerial support on major events such as Summer Solstice and Avocado Festival as well as co-founded the Alcazar Theatre in Carpinteria and the Rods and Roses Car show. Visit https://www.carpinteriaevents.com/