Spring into Action with Beautify Goleta THIS Saturday, March 8

GOLETA, CA, March 5, 2025 – Looking for a fun way to spend your Saturday morning? Join us for our next Beautify Goleta event THIS Saturday, March 8 in Old Town. Be part of the Volunteer Cleanup and/or get rid of unwanted items with the FREE Bulky Item Drop-Off – details below:

Volunteer Cleanup – Join us from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. as we meet at Community West Bank in Old Town Goleta (5827 Hollister Avenue) to help clean up the surrounding area. Tools and equipment will be provided. Close toe shoes, sunscreen, and hats are recommended. The Spotlight Captains are Community West Bank and the Goleta Rotary Club.

FREE Bulky Item Drop-Off – From 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., community members can dispose of large unwanted items at the Goleta Community Center located at 5679 Hollister Avenue. No electronics or hazardous materials will be accepted; No drop-offs before or after the event hours will be accepted. Staff reserve the right to close the event early if capacity is reached before 1:00 p.m.

Drumroll please! Beautify Goleta is pleased to announce the results of our Self-Guided Cleanup Month which took place throughout February. Sixteen volunteers successfully completed 15 cleanups, removing an impressive 425 pounds of trash from Goleta’s streets, parks, beaches, and open spaces. Stay tuned for the winners which will be announced soon on the City’s social media channels (@cityofgoleta)! A huge thank you to everyone who participated in keeping Goleta clean and beautiful!

Helping Beautify Goleta is a great way to make a positive impact in your community. For more details or to sign up, visit www.cityofgoleta.org/BeautifyGoleta or email EnvironmentalServices@cityofgoleta.org

Mark your calendars for more upcoming Beautify Goleta dates this year:

April 19, 2025: “Earth Day”

July 19, 2025: "Plastic Free July"

September 20, 2025: "Coastal Cleanup Day"

Together, let’s keep Goleta clean and beautiful!