We Are Isla Vista: A Community Transformed Through Volunteer Action

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Isla Vista, CA – Over the past week, residents, students, and local organizations united for the We Are Isla Vista: Community Care Project, creating a lasting impact on the neighborhood. From February 22nd to March 2nd, more than 300 volunteers participated in a variety of community-led efforts focused on beautification, sustainability, and connection.

With planning and organization from the Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD), Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County (Habitat Santa Barbara), and UC Santa Barbara Edible Campus Program, along with the leadership and event hosting of many community partners, this initiative showcased the power of collaboration in strengthening Isla Vista. The project was made possible in part by a generous grant from the Alice Tweed Tuohy Foundation.

The We Are Isla Vista: Community Care Project stands as a testament to the power of community, with support from key partners including the Isla Vista Recreation & Park District (IVRPD), St. Michael’s University Church, Friendship Manor, UCSB Puppy Packers, and Showers of Blessing Santa Barbara. This initiative not only enhanced Isla Vista’s public spaces but also encouraged a deeper sense of neighborhood pride and engagement.

Community Accomplishments

Throughout the week, volunteers participated in numerous improvement projects, including:

Park Enhancements at Greek Park – Volunteers worked alongside IVRPD to replace the sand in the volleyball court, helping reduce injury risks, creating a beach-like atmosphere for players, and ensuring long-term court stability and drainage. “We are very thankful for the tremendous support of IVRPD, who hosted this event. Volunteers worked side by side with IVRPD, IVCSD, and Habitat for Humanity staff to turn over the whole volleyball court in one day,” shared Katie Maynard, UCSB’s Director of Student Sustainability Initiatives.

– Volunteers worked alongside IVRPD to replace the sand in the volleyball court, helping reduce injury risks, creating a beach-like atmosphere for players, and ensuring long-term court stability and drainage. “We are very thankful for the tremendous support of IVRPD, who hosted this event. Volunteers worked side by side with IVRPD, IVCSD, and Habitat for Humanity staff to turn over the whole volleyball court in one day,” shared Katie Maynard, UCSB’s Director of Student Sustainability Initiatives. Community Mural Painting – Transformed public spaces with vibrant art that reflects Isla Vista’s unique spirit and culture.

– Transformed public spaces with vibrant art that reflects Isla Vista’s unique spirit and culture. Garden & Composting Projects – Built compost curing stations, expanded community gardens, and improved sustainability efforts. Tim Black, St. Michael’s University Church’s Priest added, “The Meditation and Butterfly Gardens will support our mission to create an ‘oasis of peace’ for this community.”

– Built compost curing stations, expanded community gardens, and improved sustainability efforts. Tim Black, St. Michael’s University Church’s Priest added, “The Meditation and Butterfly Gardens will support our mission to create an ‘oasis of peace’ for this community.” Workshops & Engagement – Residents participated in activities such as nature journaling, storytelling, and habitat-building workshops.

– Residents participated in activities such as nature journaling, storytelling, and habitat-building workshops. Resource Distribution & Street Outreach – Partnered with Showers of Blessing Santa Barbara to distribute essential items to neighbors in need.

– Partnered with Showers of Blessing Santa Barbara to distribute essential items to neighbors in need. Sweep the Streets & IVRPD’s Adopt-A-Block – Volunteers worked with IVRPD’s Adopt-A-Block and IVCSD’s Sweep the Streets program to clear storm drains, sidewalks, and pick up more than 57 buckets of trash, contributing to a cleaner and safer community.

A Celebration of Community

The initiative culminated in a Volunteer & Neighborhood Appreciation Block Party on March 2nd, where community members gathered to celebrate the collective accomplishments. The event featured live music, games, a resource fair, and food from Maria’s Tacos and McConnell’s Ice Cream, bringing together volunteers, local organizations, and residents in a shared moment of pride and connection.

“This week showcased the true spirit of Isla Vista—where students and long-term residents came together to care for and celebrate their community,” said Fiona King, Community Partnerships Coordinator, UCSB Edible Campus Program.

To see the transformation firsthand, check out photos and highlights from the week visit IVCSD’s website.

The Isla Vista Community Services District is Isla Vista’s first broad based local government, achieving 47 years of community advocacy for self governance. The IVCSD is empowered to provide eight critical services including public safety, housing mediation, community facilities, parking, graffiti abatement, lighting and sidewalks, and both a municipal advisory council and area planning commission. The Board is composed of five publicly elected directors and two directors appointed by UC Santa Barbara and the County of Santa Barbara.