Father and Son Arrested for Lewd Acts Additional Survivors Sought

Santa Maria, Calif. – Sheriff’s detectives have arrested 64-year-old Mark Pearse, and his 34-year-old son Allen Pearse from Santa Maria for lewd acts committed against a child. Allen Pearse was also arrested for rapes committed against three additional females.

This investigation began in January 2024, when deputies received the initial report from a female adult survivor who was a juvenile when the crimes occurred. The crimes began around 2009 and occurred at the Los Pinos Apartments in Orcutt, near Winter Road and Orcutt Road. In January 2025, deputies identified an additional survivor who reported Allen had raped her. In February 2025, detectives identified two additional survivors who also reported Allen had raped each of them.

On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, Sheriff’s detectives arrested Mark and Allen Pearse on warrants for these crimes at their residence in the 100-block of W. Boone Street in Santa Maria. They have both been booked at the Northern Branch Jail where they are being held without bail. Mark is being held for felonies related to lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14. Allen is being held for felonies including lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14, digital penetration of an unconscious person, rape of an unconscious person, and sodomy of an unconscious person.

Based on the investigation, it is believed there are additional victims, possibly from the Orcutt Los Pinos Apartments or the Boone Street area in Santa Maria. The Sheriff’s Office would like to encourage anyone with knowledge of additional crimes associated with Mark and/or Allen to please contact Detective Brownlee at 805-681-4150. If you would like to remain anonymous you can submit information at https://www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/ or by calling 805-681-4171.

The Sheriff’s Office is aware that survivors of sexual assault and abuse are often reluctant to come forward for many different reasons. We have many resources available regardless of your decision to participate in a criminal investigation. Sheriff’s detectives coordinate closely with the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, Victim-Witness Program to ensure the needs of survivors are not overshadowed by the focus on the investigation and prosecution of the accused. Victim Advocates are available to ensure that survivors are kept informed and supported throughout the criminal justice process. Survivors have the option of contacting the Victim-Witness Assistance Program directly at 805-568-2400 or toll free at 855-840-3232.