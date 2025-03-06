Proceed with Caution, California: Attorney General Bonta Alerts Consumers to Ongoing Scam Activity

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued a consumer alert warning Californians of three popular text-based scams. These scam texts claim Californians owe past-due charges and provide fraudulent links for consumers to “resolve” the charge — the links are often a vehicle by which scammers can steal consumers’ sensitive payment data. Scammers often use the threat of a “late fee” or use words like “urgent action required” to pressure consumers into clicking the links. The California Department of Justice asks Californians to slow down and proceed with caution when faced with these types of messages.

“California, these scammers are relentless. While text-based toll charge scams remain widespread, consumers across our state are also receiving texts claiming they owe a parking ticket charge,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Bad actors are getting more sophisticated and show little signs of slowing. I urge Californians to not click on links in texts appearing to alert consumers to overdue charges, visit only official websites, and talk to friends and family who may be unaware of these dangers.”

If You Receive a Possible Scam Text:

DO NOT CLICK ON THE LINK.

File a complaint. File a complaint with the FBI, the Federal Trade Commission, and our office. Be sure to include the phone number from where the text originated and the website listed within the text.

File a complaint with the FBI, the Federal Trade Commission, and our office. Be sure to include the phone number from where the text originated and the website listed within the text. Delete any scam texts received.

Check your account using a legitimate website.

using a legitimate website. Secure your personal information and financial accounts. Regularly check your bank and credit card statements for unauthorized transactions, especially after suspecting a scam. Dispute any unfamiliar charges.

TOLL CHARGE SCAMS

These texts claim consumers owe FasTrak express lane or toll charges, link to a website, and ask for online payment. This scam is designed to trick drivers into entering banking or credit card information into a website fraudulently claiming to represent tolling agencies.

FasTrak is the electronic toll collection system used on tolled bridges, lanes, and roads in California. It allows drivers to pay tolls electronically without having to stop at toll booths. FasTrak does not request payment by text with a link to a website. The Transportation Corridor Agencies (TCA), operator of The Toll Roads in Orange County, advises account holders to verify a valid text notification by logging into their account at thetollroads.com or through The Toll Roads app.

For all other toll agencies, please use official webpages only — you can find a list of California toll webpages below:

The Toll Roads: https://thetollroads.com/

Bay Area FasTrak: https://bayareafastrak.org/

Metro ExpressLanes: https://metroexpresslanes.net/

91 Express Lanes: https://91expresslanes.com/

405 Express Lanes: https://405expresslanes.com/

Riverside Express: https://riversideexpress.com/

SANDAG: https://www.sandag.org/fastrak/

PARKING CHARGE SCAMS

These messages aim to scare consumers into thinking something they’ve dreaded has happened: that they’ve earned a parking ticket and have forgotten to pay it. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA), an agency that scammers have imitated, does not request payment by text with a link to a website. For more information on paying a SFMTA parking citation, please visit SFMTA.com/PayCitation.

If you live or visit another city, please use the official website of that city or transportation agency.

PACKAGE DELIVERY SCAMS

These text messages often state that there’s an issue with your delivery and include a link to “resolve” the problem. Package delivery scams are more common over the gift giving season but can occur at any time. Delivery companies do not ask for payment to release a package or correct a delivery error — any such request is a scam.

Consider signing up for alerts from trusted carriers like UPS, FedEx, or USPS. These alerts will notify you of package updates directly from the source.

Attorney General Bonta is committed to enforcing consumer protections in the state of California and speaking out for consumer protections nationwide — this includes working to put a stop to illegal and annoying robocalls, which are often a vehicle for scams. Last year, Attorney General Bonta, as part of the nationwide Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force, joined the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in sending a warning letter to a telecom company responsible for transmitting suspected illegal robocall traffic and issued a warning letter to a company that allegedly sent New Hampshire residents scam election robocalls during the New Hampshire primary election.