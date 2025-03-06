Seeking Vendors & Sponsorships for the Return of Old Town Market

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

LOMPOC, CA, March 5, 2025 – The Old Town Market is set to make a highly anticipated return to the Lompoc Valley this summer, promising a delightful array of local crafts and community spirit. Hosted every Friday from 5pm to 8pm, between July 11th and August 8th, locals and visitors alike can once again enjoy this event in the 100 block of South H Street.

The Old Town Market, a staple of Lompoc summers, provides a unique platform for artisans and craft vendors to showcase their talents and creations in addition provides an opportunity for local community-based organizations and non-profits to highlight the amazing work and resources they provide for our community.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses looking to support this community event and gain exposure to a diverse audience. Sponsors will benefit from prominent signage at the event, recognition in marketing materials, and opportunities for engagement with attendees.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to experience the Old Town Market this summer. Save the date every Friday from July 11 through August 8.

Vendor registration is open now until June 13th. Vendor space fees will be $25/night for Chamber members and $35/night for non-Chamber members. Vendor applications are available online at https://lompoc.com/about-us/lompoc-old-town-market/. For more information about sponsorship opportunities or Old Town Market please email devika@lompoc.com or call the Chamber office at (805) 736-4567 x221.