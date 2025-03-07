Adams Elementary School Principal Kelly Fresch Announces Retirement

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA – Adams Elementary School Principal Kelly Fresch announced her retirement, effective June 30, 2025. Fresch has dedicated 30 years to education, including 25 years as a school administrator and 8 years at Santa Barbara Unified.

“I’ve witnessed the power of education and supported the growth of countless students and staff in my 30 years. My eight years at Adams have been especially meaningful, surrounded by a community that values literacy, inclusivity, and kindness. Despite challenges in Santa Barbara, in our nation, and around the world, I’m grateful to have been offered the opportunity to lead in a space where every child is valued,” said Principal Fresch.

Fresch’s leadership has positively impacted Adams Elementary. Under her guidance, the school achieved high academic standing as a Title I school, based on the California Testing and Reporting System.

The school also earned recognition as a California Distinguished School and became a National ESEA Distinguished School.

During her tenure at Adams Elementary, Fresch fostered a strong school community dedicated to student safety, security, literacy, and support. She has been recognized for her leadership in promoting a positive and inclusive learning environment.

Fresch expressed her gratitude to the Adams Elementary community for their trust, partnership, and unwavering commitment to the school. She is confident that the school will continue to thrive in the future.

“Principal Fresch’s passion and dedication to public education has improved lives for many generations to come,” said Dr. Hilda Maldonado, Superintendent. “She has made a lasting impact on our students, staff, and the entire school community. May she enjoy an exciting new chapter in retirement. She will certainly be missed at SB Unified.”

The search for a new principal will begin soon.

District leaders will engage with staff, families, and students to identify the key qualities and priorities needed in the next leader of Adams Elementary.