GOLETA, CA, March 6, 2025 – The City of Goleta is looking to fill a vacancy on both the Public Tree Advisory Commission and the Parks & Recreation Commission. If you have an affinity for trees and the outdoors and are interested in issues related to Urban Forestry or parks and recreation, we encourage you to apply. Applications can be submitted online at www.CityofGoleta.org/BoardsCommissions through Tuesday, March 18 at 5:00 p.m. This is a great way to give back and get more involved with your community.

The Public Tree Advisory Commission provides advice to staff and the City Council on matters related to the Goleta Urban Forest. Urban forests encompass the trees and shrubs in an urban area, including trees in yards, along streets and corridors, in watersheds, and more. Urban forests are important because they are the trees right outside our doors providing air, shade, and beauty. The Public Tree Advisory Commission also hears appeals and decisions on the planting and removal of public trees.

The Public Tree Advisory Commission holds four regular meetings per year and may hold additional meetings as needed. Members are compensated $75 per meeting. There is one vacancy, eligible applicants are not required to reside within City limits.

The Parks and Recreation Commission consists of seven members that advise the City Council on issues related to parks and recreational opportunities in Goleta. This includes public parks, open spaces, beaches, and indoor and outdoor recreational facilities and opportunities in Goleta.

The Commission holds six regular meetings per year and may hold additional meetings as needed. Members are compensated $75 per meeting. Eligible applicants must live in the City of Goleta.

Apply online by 5:00 p.m. on March 18 at www.CityofGoleta.org/BoardsCommissions. Thank you for considering this important role in your community. For additional information, please email cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org.