Sports
Sports

Bishop Diego Searching for Boys’ Basketball Head Coach

James Coronado Will not Return as Head Coach of the Bishop Diego Boys' Basketball Team

Author Image By Victor Bryant
Fri Mar 07, 2025 | 8:45pm
Credit: Santa Barbara MTD

James Coronado has stepped down after a nine-year tenure as Bishop Diego head boys’ basketball coach. 

Coaches who are interested in applying for the position can visit the Bishop Diego High School website under employment opportunities for more information – https://bishopdiego.myschoolapp.com/ftpimages/1831/download/download_3263991.pdf

Applicants should contact Athletic Director, John Muller, with questions – jmuller@bishopdiego.org.  Applications will close on Mar 27th.


Sat Mar 08, 2025 | 07:24am
https://www.independent.com/2025/03/07/bishop-diego-searching-for-boys-basketball-head-coach/
Get News in Your Inbox

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.