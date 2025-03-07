Bishop Diego Searching for Boys’ Basketball Head Coach

James Coronado has stepped down after a nine-year tenure as Bishop Diego head boys’ basketball coach.

Coaches who are interested in applying for the position can visit the Bishop Diego High School website under employment opportunities for more information – https://bishopdiego.myschoolapp.com/ftpimages/1831/download/download_3263991.pdf.

Applicants should contact Athletic Director, John Muller, with questions – jmuller@bishopdiego.org. Applications will close on Mar 27th.



